BIG RAPIDS — Walkerville retained its hold on the West Michigan D League lead Tuesday night in thrilling style, defeating Big Rapids Crossroads in double overtime, 47-40.
The Wildcats' Zamorah De La Paz hit a huge three-pointer in the final overtime to help her team seal the win. De La Paz had 17 points.
Mykaela Berumen stuffed the stat sheet like possibly no Wildcat ever has, though, posting an incredible quadruple-double. Berumen had 13 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists and 11 steals.
"Mickey led the charge in both overtimes and pushed the tempo, leading us to victory," Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said.
Walkerville improved to 15-2 (11-2 WMD) and continues to hold a half-game edge over Marion with three league games to play.