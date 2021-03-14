PENTWATER — After Pentwater beat Walkerville on March 4 to knock the Wildcats out of the top spot in the West Michigan D League, coach Marc Pascavis did some evaluating and decided to change things up.
Since then, Walkerville has focused on its man-to-man defense and, by Pascavis' own account, has "watered down" its offensive playbook, and the Wildcats saw results in a 47-39 win at Pentwater Saturday night — the team's first road win against Pentwater in Pascavis' tenure.
Although it was a non-conference game for league standings purposes - the 10-team conference decided to only play a single round-robin schedule this year - the win was the Wildcats' third in a row over a West Michigan D League opponent.
"We put a lot of pressure on them at the beginning of the year because we were champions last year, and they did struggle a little bit towards the middle of the season as far as scoring," Pascavis said. "We just took a lot of bad shots. We kind of went back to basics a little bit after we lost to Pentwater."
The Falcons were in position to score another upset in the fourth quarter after Mikaylyn Kenney scored four straight points to tie the game at 39, but Walkerville didn't allow any more points, getting big plays from Mykaela Berumen, Grace Chase and Zamorah De La Paz.
It was De La Paz' contributions that might have been the biggest, mostly because she was carried off the court in the third quarter with a leg injury that must have had Walkerville's entire season flashing before its eyes. De La Paz is the team's defensive ace and Berumen's running mate in the backcourt. She scored 15 points Saturday.
"She knows how to finish, and obviously for the districts, we're going to need serious points from her," Pascavis said. "She'll keep doing her thing and hopefully will hit some shots from outside. She's very important for what we have going on."
Pentwater was still trying to get back in the game in the final minutes, down 43-39, when Berumen picked off a pass in the Pentwater offensive end and raced coast to coast for a layup that basically sealed the game. Berumen had a game-high 20 points.
"She's worked on her right hand tremendously over the summer, so she's got that going," Pascavis said. "She doesn't use it a lot, but she's got it now where she can finish at the rim. She had a couple of right-handed shots inside. She knows how to control the game when she wants. She takes a little time to get going when we fall behind, but her going down the court coast to coast, we see that a lot."
For the Falcons, there were plenty of bright spots, but the pass Berumen picked off was emblematic of their biggest issue: Turnovers. In particular for coach Joe Gorton, turnovers that he feels are unforced.
"A lot of it is their pressure," Gorton said. "I'm not going to take the credit away from their defense...The problem is our turnovers are often unforced. In a way, it's created by the press. But we're throwing the ball when there's no one guarding us. We're throwing it into traffic. It's those unforced turnovers we're working to clean up."
Kenney, who's been carrying the Falcons on her back all year, was tremendous again. She was the only Pentwater player in double figures in scoring, with 14 points, and she also grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked five shots. As a junior, she'll be back next season. (Pentwater honored its three seniors, Lizzy Arnouts, Grace Powers and Justine Murphy, before the game.)
"It's so fun to watch her continue to develop," Gorton said of Kenney. "She's not even at the pinnacle of where she could be yet. She had a post move tonight that, whew, if she does that again, if she figures out the touch she had after she elevated, I don't know if there are a lot of girls in the league that can bother that. She's fun to watch."
As district play approaches, Gorton thinks his team is on the upswing. Although Kenney was the only double-figure scorer, Gorton pointed out that seven Falcons had three points or more, a much wider distribution of scoring than the team has had much of the year.
"It's so disappointing that our season was cut short, because we're midway through what our season should be right now," Gorton said. "We're really starting to turn that corner and starting to see that extra pass...I told them, we all have to be ballhandlers and we all have to be shooters. We can't rely on the one or two to get us out of everything. They've really started embracing that."
WALKERVILLE (47) De La Paz 6 3-4 15, Chase 3 0-4 6, Drum 2 0-0 4, Rivera 1 0-0 2, Berumen 9 0-0 20. Totals 21 3-8 47.
PENTWATER (39) Richison 3 0-0 6, Arnouts 2 0-2 4, Kieda 1 1-2 3, Murphy 1 1-3 3, Kenney 6 2-2 14, Adams 2 2-2 6, Powers 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 6-11 39.
Walkerville....14 8 13 12 — 47
Pentwater.....
Three-point goals — Walkerville 2 (Berumen 2), Pentwater 1 (Powers). Total fouls — Walkerville 9, Pentwater 11. JV score — Pentwater 26, Walkerville 13.