McBAIN — Walkerville played its usual stifling defense Monday night and defeated Mason County Eastern, 37-27, advancing to the district semifinals.

The Wildcats (18-3) were set to next face off with Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday night.

Zamora De La Paz got the 'Cats off to a solid start, scoring eight of her 13 points in the first quarter and staking Walkerville to an early lead. The Wildcats led the remainder of the game; MCE got as close as six points in the fourth quarter, but Walkerville held on from there.

Mykaela Berumen joined De La Paz with 13 points to lead the Wildcats.

MASON CO. EASTERN (27) L. Howe 4 2-7 10, Wittlieff 0 1-2 1, H. Howe 5 0-1 10, Tyndall 2 2-4 6. Totals 11 5-14 27.

WALKERVILLE (37) Sheehy 1 1-4 3, DeLaPaz 6 0-2 13, Wightman 1 2-2 5, Masta 1 1-2 3, Gardner 0 0-6 0, Berumen 5 3-4 13. Totals 14 7-20 37.

M.C. Eastern.... 6 5 6 11 — 27

Walkerville.......10 11 5 11 — 37

Three-point goals — Walkerville 2 (DeLaPaz, Wightman). Total fouls — Mason Co. Eastern 19, Walkerville 18. Fouled out—Mason Co. Eastern: Nexoe.