BRETHREN — Walkerville won a hard-fought game Thursday at Brethren, 35-28, to secure the school's first West Michigan D League championship since 2005.
"After the heartbreak of the Pentwater game (the Monday prior), the girls all came together and played a solid game to clinch the conference championship," Wildcats' coach Marc Pascavis said. "We played a great defensive game as a team and moved well to the ball, causing Brethren to have some turnovers along the way."
Mykaela Berumen and Julie Sheehy each had eight points to lead a balanced scoring effort by the Wildcats (17-3, 13-3 WMD). Zamora De La Paz added six points.