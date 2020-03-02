3.5.sp.walk gbb champs.jpg

Walkerville's girls basketball team celebrates its West Michigan D League championship Thursday after defeating Brethren, 35-28. It was the Wildcats' first title in 15 years.

 • Contributed photo

BRETHREN — Walkerville won a hard-fought game Thursday at Brethren, 35-28, to secure the school's first West Michigan D League championship since 2005.

"After the heartbreak of the Pentwater game (the Monday prior), the girls all came together and played a solid game to clinch the conference championship," Wildcats' coach Marc Pascavis said. "We played a great defensive game as a team and moved well to the ball, causing Brethren to have some turnovers along the way."

Mykaela Berumen and Julie Sheehy each had eight points to lead a balanced scoring effort by the Wildcats (17-3, 13-3 WMD). Zamora De La Paz added six points.

