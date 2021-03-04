CUSTER — Walkerville's hopes of a West Michigan D League repeat took a hit Tuesday night as the Wildcats lost a tough game to Mason County Eastern, 44-41.
"We did not have any energy, and MCE won all the small battles," Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said. "MCE was the better team and hit some clutch shots at the end of the game. That puts us in a really tough spot to win the conference outright if it comes to that."
Mykaela Berumen led the Wildcats (4-3, 4-1 WMD) with 19 points, and Zamorah De La Paz added 10. Corinna Hernandez led all scorers with 20 for the Cardinals.
WALKERVILLE (41) De La Paz 4 0-4 8, Chase 2 0-4 6, Berumen 9 0-0 19, Santillan 3 0-0 8. Totals 18 0-8 41.
MASON CO. EASTERN (44) H. Howe 2 1-2 5, Jackomino 3 0-0 6, Hernandez 7 1-2 20, Tyndall 6 1-4 13. Totals 18 3-8 44.
Walkerville.......6 7 15 13 — 41
M.C. Eastern....9 9 15 11 — 44
Three-point goals — Walkerville 5 (Chase 2, Berumen, Santillian 2), Mason Co. Eastern 5 (Hernandez 5). Total fouls — Walkerville 11, Mason Co. Eastern 12. JV score — Mason Co. Eastern 43, Walkerville 12.