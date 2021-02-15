CUSTER — Mason County Eastern shut down Walkerville's potent offense Friday night, defeating the Wildcats 32-21.
MCE focused its defense on the Wildcats' Mykaela Berumen, who had scored 30 points in Walkerville's opener. They held her to 12 points, and the rest of the 'Cats combined only had nine.
“I thought slowing down Mickey, who was obviously a very quality ballplayer, making her change her motion and speed, that definitely affected the ballgame for sure,” MCE coach Jacob Smith told the Ludington Daily News.
MCE took the lead for good in the first quarter. Walkerville (1-1) kept the game close until the final minutes, but the Cardinals pulled away.
WALKERVILLE (21) Chase 2 0-4 5, Drum 2 0-0 4, Berumen 5 0-0 12, Santillan 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 0-6 21.
MASON CO. EASTERN (32) L. Howe 1 1-4 3, H. Howe 2 0-0 4, Huarte-Hilgado 4 0-0 8, Jackomino 1 1-2 4, Blais 0 0-2 0, Hernandez 4 0-0 9, Tyndall 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 2-8 32.
M.C. Eastern...8 6 10 8—32
Walkerville.......4 5 8 4 —21
Three-point goals—Walkerville 3 (Chase, Berumen 2), Mason Co.Eastern 2 (Jackomino, Hernandez). Total fouls — Walkerville 9, Mason Co. Eastern 7. JV score—Mason Co. Eastern 31, Walkerville 8.