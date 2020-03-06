McBAIN — Walkerville’s girls basketball team went into Friday’s matchup with McBain Northern Michigan Christian hoping to claim its first district title since 2004, coming off a season where they won the West Michigan D League title.
Cold shooting was a problem for the Wildcats a majority of the evening as they fell to the Comets, 48-34.
“That was easily the biggest and most athletic team we have faced all year,” said Wildcats head coach Marc Pascavis. “We normally get more shots to fall from outside, but the combination of their size and quickness really kept us out of the paint and made us work for everything in our offense.”
