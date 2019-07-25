WALKERVILLE — The best stories about student-athletes overcoming physical maladies end tidily, with the student soundly defeating their obstacle with nary a scratch and a life full of promise in front of them.

But not all stories are like that. A lot of them are just about a kid battling and doing the best they can, in spite of difficulties.

Walkerville graduate Kaleb Wilkinson is one of those stories.

Wilkinson’s issues didn’t start that seriously. When his mother Cindy was pregnant with the youngest of her five children, doctors believed he may have Down’s syndrome. He was born, said his father Ted, nearly two months premature. However, by all appearances he was a fully healthy baby, and developed steadily after his early debut.

However, in high school, Kaleb began having problems with dizziness while playing for the Wildcats’ sports teams — soccer, basketball, baseball and track — and would have to be pulled from action on occasion because of issues staying on his feet. A few times he even had to go to the hospital from school due to the dizziness. While trying to figure out what that issue was, doctors at DeVos Children’s Hospital discovered a brain tumor — its link to the dizziness was and remains unclear. That was in October 2016, said his dad Ted (Kaleb declined to be interviewed for this story, so his family chose to tell it).

Despite discovering the tumor, for some time the hospital did not recommend operating on it, Ted said, deeming it too risky unless absolutely necessary. However, after Kaleb turned 18 last year, his case was turned over to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, and a different doctor recommended removing the tumor.

That was last October, and at the time, Ted said, doctors believed that Kaleb would return to normal within a few weeks. In support of Kaleb, the Walkerville cross-country team donned “Team Kaleb” t-shirts for the Oceana meet a week following the surgery.

“The impetus behind that was Coach (Ben) Van Wyk,” Walkerville principal Joe Conkle said of the Wildcats’ cross-country and track coach. “Ben is a fantastic teacher. He has a really good pulse and the kids love him. He connects with kids. That was one way he connected with Kaleb to try to build support for him.

“We just wanted to make sure Kaleb and his family knew he wasn’t alone. He doesn’t have to fight the whole situation alone.”

The school even held an assembly in support of Kaleb, and while he’s usually reticent to speak publicly under any circumstance, as evidenced by this story, he was able to say a few words; however, Ted said that for a few weeks afterwards, he was easily upset at home.

Successful surgery removed the tumor, and while Wilkinson had some vision issues following the operation, that had been expected and was anticipated to improve along with everything else.

That has not, Ted said, been the case. The tumor was gone, but outside of that, Kaleb’s health took a turn for the worse. His physical balance is a far cry from what it used to be and his vision has not improved much if at all (Cindy, Kaleb’s mother, said his right eye especially was affected by the surgery). Kaleb’s speech has also been affected. As a result of these things, he’s had mental difficulties as well. Ted said he and his wife Cindy had to legally petition to be named Kaleb’s guardian, despite his being an adult, so that they could aid him in making medical decisions due to his struggles.

Worse still, Kaleb’s future plans have had to be put on hold. He had planned to enlist in the Marines after high school, but he’s no longer physically capable of that grind, and a backup plan to go to ITT Tech in Allegan can’t proceed either, because his desired trade was welding, and he can’t land a job in that field with the issues he is going through.

“He hasn’t even gotten a driver’s license,” Ted said. “He has his permit, but we can’t get any further with that because we have to get his vision stuff under control...I’m a little frustrated with this deal. He’s 10 times worse than he was when he got this surgery, other than he ain’t got that tumor.”

Despite those issues, however, Kaleb, who was sidelined for soccer season due to the surgery, was determined to return to the playing field for his other two sports in his senior year. That didn’t surprise Conkle, who, as Hesperia athletic director, had seen a similar situation play out a year prior with Panther student-athlete Connor VanBuskirk, who beat cancer and ultimately returned to the football field.

“To be honest, I felt like it was, a teenager’s belief that he could overcome it and do it, and actually being able to do it were two different things,” Conkle said. “After a while, I realized I was probably more worried about it than he was. He just wanted to live life.”

Kaleb struggled mightily at first after surgery to maintain his balance, even just walking. In addition to physical therapy at the hospital, Ted worked with Kaleb to regain his ability to move around, taking him to the school’s basketball courts to get him up to speed.

Just six weeks out from the surgery, Wilkinson tried to make the basketball team. However, the combination of the physical issues he was experiencing — he would get fatigued after a few minutes on the court — and the fact that the Wildcats were a much-improved team that would go on to win a district championship kept him from being able to see the court much, and he eventually left the team. However, when baseball season came around, he was again determined to play despite the obvious hurdles his vision issues presented.

“As a parent, I can’t imagine a more scary scenario as far as baseball,” Conkle said. “He just had brain surgery and here’s a baseball being thrown at him.”

Kaleb was again able to take the field, though, but there were hiccups. A couple of times, he was hit by the ball while trying to field it. Playing second base in an April game, Kaleb tried to cover first on a ground ball and got, Conkle said, “freight trained” by the runner in part because Kaleb was unable to see him. However, he popped right back up and continued to play. He even collected a pair of hits in a Wildcats’ victory over Bear Lake in April.

However, later that same week, Kaleb suffered a hairline fracture sliding into a base, and that was that. With some encouragement from his parents, he continued to attend games and support the team, but his playing days were over, and that was tough for him to deal with — Ted said he even tried to get clearance to play baseball with a cast, which obviously didn’t happen.

“If he thinks about it and thinks he should be able to do it, he’s very upset that he can’t,” Conkle said. “Some of that is just the maturity that comes with age. He sets those goals, and it’s a challenge for him, certainly in a school setting.

“I don’t want to say he got depressed, but it took a toll on him when he realized he wasn’t going to be able to do what he thought he should be able to. It made him angry. All you can do is give him a shoulder to cry on. His (internal) timeline may not have matched what his physical timeline was.”

Kaleb has continued to struggle with various physical issues since. He’s still unable to engage in much strenuous activity, in part because in the midst of all these problems, it was also recently found that his blood vessels haven’t developed as they should, which spiked his blood pressure and probably contributed to the dizziness he had experienced. (Remarkably, even though he’s had that condition his entire life, prior to the dizzy spells, it hadn’t affected him physically, Ted said.)

Kaleb’s health, Ted said, is basically a coin flip from day to day, physically and mentally.

“He’ll go along really well (for a while) and then, bam, he’s sick. He’s hospitalized,” Ted said. “He’ll get upset over something pretty simple. He drops his fork or his spoon and gets really mad, then two seconds later he doesn’t even remember that he was. He was never like that (before).”

Kaleb is also on a slew of medications to deal with aftereffects of the surgery as well as his blood pressure problem, which Ted said is somewhat under control now.

All these issues prevented Kaleb from making it to school more often than not during his senior year, but Amanda VanSickle, Hart’s volleyball coach and Walkerville’s special education teacher, made regular visits to the house to keep Kaleb on track, and he was able to graduate with his class.

“That’s a testament to Miss VanSickle,” Conkle said. “We trimmed back what he was focusing on. We focused on the graduation requirements and less so on the electives. We devoted our time and energy to making sure he was able to pass the requirements. Our end goal was that Kaleb was going to walk across that stage in May and receive a diploma.

“Some of those times when he was frustrated and things weren’t going as well as he thought they should be, Miss VanSickle worked with him and put in that extra attention with him and made him accountable...He took that challenge on and accepted it.”

The Wilkinson family has struggled, as you might expect, to deal with not just Kaleb’s illnesses, but everything that’s gone with them: Lengthy and frequent trips from their Bitely home to Grand Rapids for doctor’s appointments, as well as financial difficulties — as Ted said, while Kaleb had insurance through him prior to age 18, insurance companies don’t pay for gas to get you to and from the hospitals. And since Kaleb has had to have regular medical appointments since becoming a legal adult, hospital bills have piled up. Ted, who at times got emotional telling this story, said the family has had their power turned off four times, a problem they never had prior to these struggles of his son’s, even including his own health struggles (he’s unable to work full-time since injuries caused by a 1992 car accident, he said).

“I’m used to dealing with stuff that comes up in my life,” Ted said. “Something happens, I find a way to fix it. This is something that’s out of my control. I guess it’s in God’s hands.”

Only time will tell if the Wilkinsons will get the happy ending everyone wants when they begin the harrowing journey of a serious medical issue. Until then, it will be a struggle for Kaleb, whose plans for his life never included this. On top of everything else, Ted said Kaleb’s been told that he’s likely to need surgeries on his eyes to restore his vision.

It’s a rough time for everyone, and the hope is that somehow, it will turn around eventually.

“This has been going on for three years,” Ted said. “It emotionally beats you up and financially tears you to pieces.

“He’s only 19 years old and he had a lot of plans, and every plan he’s got has been bashed.”