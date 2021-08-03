Walkerville soccer coach Ralph Achterhof believes “it’s only fair” that the Wildcats will try to have a girls soccer program next spring after two years of girls propping up the boys team’s existence.
Wildcats’ principal/athletic director Joe Conkle confirmed last week that the boys team will not play this fall, and Achterhof said that not enough boys signed up — “seven or eight” — to field a team this year.
“It’s nice for the girls to compete in their own league instead of playing with the boys,” Achterhof said. “I have tremendous respect for these girls who compete against the boys. It’s been tough for the girls, and they’ve been holding their own. We are definitely short on boys this year, and we hope (in 2022-23) we can have the boys and the girls team.
“It would be nice for (the girls) to have their own league and show what they can do.”
Sign-ups yielded 12 or 13 girls, Achterhof said, who were interested in playing, and he’s hoping that as the school year progresses, a few more girls decide to join the team to enable the Wildcats to have substitutions in case of injury.
Scheduling will be interesting for the Walkerville girls program. Very few schools as small as Walkerville field girls soccer teams. Two other schools in the West Michigan D League — Big Rapids Crossroads and Brethren — have girls teams, although both compete in a separate league in the sport, the Northern Michigan Soccer League. It’s possible the Wildcats will play some area JV teams, as the Pentwater and Walkerville boys teams sometimes do.
“It’s nice to play against Hart because they are local, but Hart is a little higher level than us,” Achterhof said. “We have to find schools that are smaller schools that are more at our level of play. We had games in past years that we weren’t always in. If you lose 8-0, you don’t learn anything. They don’t learn what you need to do to win a soccer game.”
“I’ll let (Conkle) decide (about the schedule). He knows we’re going to have a girls team. If that’s the case, JV teams, that’s a possibility, I guess. We’ve said, find smaller schools, find some games on our level.”
With several returning girls expected back from the past couple of seasons, Achterhof is hopeful they’ll be able to help the newer players with some of the fundamentals. Wildcat players that join the team often haven’t played much organized soccer beyond the rec level, which doesn’t bridge the gap between elementary and high school.
“Besides the four or five that have been on the team the last few years, we have a lot of girls coming in that need to learn the basic skills,” Achterhof said. “That’s OK because picking things up is part of the fun of it. We have to learn the skills of ballhandling and how the game goes. That’s going to be a little exciting.”
If there’s a silver lining to the boys team not taking the field in 2021, Achterhof said, it’s the hope that the realization that there is no team will serve as “a wake-up call” to boys at the school who might have had interest but waffled on playing in the past.
“I hope the boys think, ‘Wow, let’s make darn sure we have one next year,’” Achterhof said. “I think the kids enjoyed it. I hope the kids realize, we’d better make sure we sign up.”