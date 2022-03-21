While it's only in the exploratory stages, Walkerville High School has taken a step toward having its own football team this month, making a call for students to sign up and express interest.
The Wildcats have been in co-op arrangements the last few years in the sport, having one with Hesperia for a couple of years before signing up with Hart last year. However, few students participated, and principal and athletic director Joe Conkle said the feedback he's gotten has been playing for Walkerville would drive more interest.
"We've had a very large number of students interested (in the past), but sometimes it hasn't worked out with kids going over to other schools," Conkle said. "They're saying they'd rather represent their own school."
Conkle said about 18 students have shown interest so far, underscoring that feedback. That's not an enormous number, but with only 69 total students at the high school this year, it's a significant one. Since Walkerville would be playing at the eight-man level if it started a team, 18 would likely be sufficient to have a team if all of them played.
"We're in the decision-making process of deciding whether to move forward with this. Eight-man football in our league is definitely an option if we have that many students interested."
Several West Michigan D League schools already play eight-man football. Marion, Mesick, Brethren, Bear Lake, Baldwin and Manistee Catholic play in the West Michigan 8-Man Football League, which Marion won last year with a 9-2 overall record and 4-0 conference mark. It's logical for Walkerville to pursue membership in that conference if it fields an eight-man team.
While nothing close to a final decision has been made about whether to push forward, the early interest suggests that there's a chance the Wildcats could get a team together if an infrastructure is put in place.
"We're just putting feelers out there and laying the groundwork for potentially putting out our eight-man team representing Walkerville," Conkle said.