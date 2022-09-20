Spectators who attended the first two sets of Walkerville’s bout with Pentwater may have expected the Wildcats to come out on top on Thursday. That simply wasn’t the case however, as the Falcons clawed back after dropping the initial two sets to take down Walkerville in 3-2 in five sets.

After the Wildcats stormed out to a 1-0 lead by taking the first set 25-22, Pentwater answered back with a highly competitive second set. The Falcons did drop that set as well by a score of 26-24.

Walkerville rode a steady attack led by Noa Aoki, who was as effective serving as she was hitting from the outside. Also imperative to their attack was Macy Garrett, who scored several points from the left side hitter position.

“We played a pretty tough game,” Pentwater Head Coach Kelly Pascavis said. “Tonight the girls were pumped and ready to go, we just couldn’t execute what we needed to do in the first two sets. We just couldn’t seem to get anything started or keep our momentum up.”

The third set is where things really took a turn in favor of Pentwater, as Pascavis noted, her team finally “clicked.” The Falcons were able to snag a win in that set (25-19) on the back of junior Samantha Schaefer’s serving prowess and sophomore Charlie Swanger’s active hands around the net.

Schaefer (18 points, 11 aces, 5 kills, 1 block) had a particularly impressive performance and was a major pinnacle in the Falcon’s ability to find their footing. Swanger (17 points, 3 aces, 14 assists) was a vocal leader for Pentwater, often running the offense with her court vision.

Following their impressive third set rally, Pentwater rattled off wins in the fourth and fifth sets (25-21, 15-4) to complete an improbable comeback.

“The girls have been working hard and it’s all new for them,” Pascavis said. “I changed things up and we now have 12 girls on the varsity team.”

Additional contributors for the Falcons were senior Jocelyn Richison (10 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 blocks), first year player Mackenna Hasil (7 points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 1 block), Addison Bringedahl (4 points, 1 ace), Aubrie Adams (1 point, 1 kill) and senior Marissa Sayles (1 point, 1 ace, 3 kills).