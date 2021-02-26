WALKERVILLE — Walkerville senior Alex Mendoza has always dreamed of playing collegiate soccer, and Friday morning he ensured he would get that chance, signing with Division III Finlandia University. Finlandia is located in Hancock in the Upper Peninsula.
"I'm blessed to (have) this amazing opportunity," Mendoza said Friday at a small ceremony at the high school. "I'm excited to get better."
Mendoza was used as an all-purpose threat at Walkerville, playing just about every position except for goalie at some point. His natural talent, drive and athleticism created matchup problems for each opponent.
"He really loves the sport," Walkerville coach Ralph Achterhof said. "He's always there before practice, and always stays after to work on his skill sets. It's always been Alex's dream to play college soccer.
I always call him Little Diego, like (Argentine soccer legend) Diego Maradona. His left foot can be magical...He'll do very good at college."