CUSTER — Walkerville opened its 2021 season Monday with a doubleheader loss to West Michigan D League power Mason County Eastern, dropping games 19-3 and 27-7, both in three innings.
The Wildcat pitchers struggled with control throughout the doubleheader, walking 29 batters in the two games. Mykaela Berumen pitched game one and Macy Garrett took the circle in game two.
Walkerville managed three runs in the opener despite being no-hit, drawing 13 walks. The 'Cats had a bit more success with the bats in the second game, managing six hits. Berumen led the way with a double and a single, and Sierra Lawrence singled twice. Zamorah De La Paz and Lily Fessenden each got a hit as well.