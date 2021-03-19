WALKERVILLE — Walkerville star Mykaela Berumen hit the 1,000-point mark for her career Thursday night in the Wildcats' 56-25 win over Orchard View.
Berumen scored the milestone basket just a minute and a half into the game on her way to a team-best 29 points. She became the first Wildcat in over three decades to join the 1,000-point club.
"Everyone is proud of her and her achievements," coach Marc Pascavis said of Berumen. "She is a great player and most of all, an all-around great person."
Grace Chase added 16 points and did not miss a shot from the floor. Zamorah de La Paz chipped in 10 points and provided great rebounding and defense.
Walkerville finished the regular season with a 9-5 record.