BEAR LAKE — Walkerville earned a sweep of Bear Lake Tuesday night for its first win of the season, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15.
"The ladies worked as a team and played like a team," Walkerville coach Kelly Pascavis said. "They were talking and keeping each other positive and prepared."
Sarah Sierra again led the Wildcats serving, posting nine aces and 15 service points overall.
"There was no stopping her serves tonight," Pascavis said.
Grace Gardner added five aces and 14 service points. Jenna Drum did well on defense, digging out several Lakers' hits.