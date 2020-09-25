WALKERVILLE — Walkerville struggled with communication issues Thursday, losing a four-game West Michigan D League match to Baldwin, 25-13, 25-20, 25-27, 25-13.
"Baldwin is a good team," Walkerville coach Kelly Pascavis said. "Good serves and solid hitters."
Pascavis said the Wildcats didn't communicate well in the match and needed to move around more in order to make plays. She credited Grace Gardner with a good effort trying to carry the Wildcats. Gardner had four aces and five total service points.
Zamorah De La Paz also had four aces for the Wildcats. Mitxi Santillan led the team with eight total service points.