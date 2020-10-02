WALKERVILLE — Walkerville took Big Rapids Crossroads to five games Thursday in West Michigan D League play, but in the end missed a few too many serves to win, dropping a 13-25, 25-17, 25-12, 22-25, 15-6 decision to the Cougars.
"The girls were pumped up (early), then lost it," Wildcats' coach Kelly Pascavis said. "We found it in the third set, fought back and won (it), and just lost all momentum in that last match."
Sarah Sierra had a team-best six aces and 15 total service points, and Pascavis said she also played well on defense.
The Wildcats came out on the short end Thursday, but Pascavis said the team is coming along well.
"We still have work to do, but I am proud of what they have accomplished thus far," Pascavis said. "The girls just have to learn to play their game, set it up, and not let people and mistakes get to their head or let it bring them down."