WALKERVILLE — Walkerville played one of its best matches of the year Tuesday night and came away with a win over Mason County Eastern, 26-24, 25-22, 17-25, 25-11.
"The ladies played really well tonight," coach Kelly Pascavis said. "They finally clicked and came together."
It was senior night for the Wildcats, which added to the excitement of the evening. Sarah Sierra and Jenna Drum, both seniors, were two of the spotlight players Tuesday. Sierra served seven aces and had six digs, and Drum posted five aces.
"The girls are pulling together as a team and they showed their skills and strengths tonight," Pascavis said.