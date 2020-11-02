BUCKLEY — Walkerville's Alex Sheehy won the regional championship race Saturday in the Division 4 meet at Buckley. He, along with Pentwater's Abie VanDuinen, will represent Oceana County at the D-4 state meet this Saturday.
Sheehy earned his first regional crown by completing his race in a time of 17:07.95, winning by just over six seconds.
VanDuinen earned one of the seven individual qualifying spots from the regional meet by placing 15th, posting a time of 18:27.2.
Three other Falcons raced in the boys' race. Christian Wright took 33rd place (19:29.3), Jordan Bales finished 39th (19:47.1), and James Davis placed 41st (19:48.9).
In the girls' race, Julie Sheehy was the county's lone runner. She finished in 13th place, posting a time of 22:20.4. Sheehy was six seconds away from a state qualifying spot.