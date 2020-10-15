MARION — Walkerville's Alex Sheehy earned the West Michigan D League conference title Wednesday in the WMD meet at Marion, winning the boys' race by a three-second margin over Mesick's Grant Fleis.
Sheehy's time of 17:57.98 was good for first place in the race. The Pentwater boys, the only county group who could score in the meet, finished in fourth place in the WMD.
Abie VanDuinen led the Falcons with a time of 19:36.8, placing 10th. James Davis took 21st place in a time of 21:25.6. Also scoring were Jordan Bales (23rd, 21:50.3), Mitchel Daniels (32nd, 24:33.97), and Shane Roberts (35th, 26:06.6).
The Wildcats had two other boys' finishers: Aaron Ashbrook in 15th place (20:40.5) and Collin Chase in 22nd (21:40.9).
In the girls' race, two Wildcats placed in the top 10, as Julie Sheehy finished fourth (23:13.7) and Zamorah De La Paz took sixth (23:59.5). The three Falcon finishers were Emily Schwarz (18th, 27:01.4), Ireland Breitner (28th, 33:08.1) and Abby Hughes (29th, 33:59.0).