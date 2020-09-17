CUSTER —Pentwater's boys cross-country team finished third Wednesday at the first West Michigan D League cross-country jamboree of the season, held in Custer.
Walkerville could not score in either race, but the Wildcats' Alex Sheehy had the highest county finish, coming in third place in the boys' race with a time of 17:54.4.
Abie VanDuinen was the Falcons' top finisher, coming in eighth place with a time of 19:39.5. Jordan Bales also placed highly, earning a 16th-place spot with a time of 21:19.5.
Also scoring for the Falcons were James Davis (23rd, 22:41.96), Mitchel Daniels (26th, 23:04.9) and Shane Roberts (33rd, 28:52.1).
Also for Walkerville, Aaron Ashbrook came in 15th place (21:15.8), and Collin Chase placed 22nd (22:26.6).
In the girls' race, the Wildcats had the highest county finisher: Julie Sheehy, who placed ninth with a time of 25:12.6. She was Walkerville's only finisher in the race.
The Falcon girls had four finishers, one short of being able to score. Freshman Emily Schwarz led the girls, finishing 25th in a time of 30:27.5. Anna VanDuinen (28th, 31:52.1), Abby Hughes (29th, 32:05.1) and Ireland Breitner (31st, 34:46.7) also finished for Pentwater.