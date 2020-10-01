MESICK — Walkerville's Alex Sheehy earned his second straight West Michigan D League jamboree win Wednesday, posting a time of 17:54 to take the race at Mesick by 12 seconds.
The Pentwater boys were the only county team to score in the race, coming in fourth. Sheehy was the Wildcats' only boys finisher.
Abie VanDuinen paced the Falcons, coming in 10th place with a time of 19:37. Jordan Bales was 22nd (21:49) and James Davis was 23rd (22:03). Other Falcon scorers were Mitchel Daniels (30th, 25:09) and Shane Roberts (32nd, 26:49).
In the girls' race, new addition Zamorah De La Paz was the top finisher in the county, placing fifth for Walkerville (23:45). Teammate Julie Sheehy joined her in the top 10, placing seventh (24:24). Pentwater finishers were Emily Schwarz (22nd, 28:44), Ireland Breitner (29th, 34:20) and Abby Hughes (30th, 34:30).