Boys Basketball

Pentwater 72,

Big Rapids Crossroads 21

The Falcons played an aggressive brand of basketball on Tuesday, capturing a 72-21 victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy.

With all five starters scoring, Pentwater was able to score 27 points in the first quarter which charged them into a strong second quarter. The defense forced turnovers and were effective grabbing defensive rebounds and feeding them into transition points. At halftime, the Falcons led 49-9.

Minor adjustments in the locker room allowed the team to gain more focus and push their lead up even further.

Jonny Arnouts (18 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, 4 assists), Mikey Carlson (14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals), Will Werkema-Grondsma (12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists) and Trey Johnson (11 points, 4 assists, 3 steals) all had huge performances in the win. Kaleb Brown (9 points, 2 steals) and Jack Roberts (2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals) also made important contributions.

Pentwater moved to 2-6 overall with the win and sit at 2-3 in the West Michigan D League.

Ravenna 60, Hesperia 38

The Panthers were unable to build off a strong first half, losing to Ravenna 60-38 on Thursday.

“Our guys came out and did a great job competing in the first half,” Hesperia head coach Andrew Worcester said. “We knew we had to limit the opportunities for Schullo (Ravenna’s top scorer) and force their second and third scorers to carry the load.”

After finding high percentage shots in the first quarter, the Panthers came out flat in the remaining frames. That allowed the Bulldogs to pull away and take home the win.

Offensively, Hesperia was led by Maddox Mosely (11 points) and Matteo Materdomini (10 points). The Panthers fell to 2-7 overall with the loss and now sit at 1-3 inside the WMC Rivers Division.

Manistee Catholic Central 39,

Pentwater 33

Pentwater dropped a hotly contested game against Manistee Catholic Central on Thursday, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 39-33 score.

In what proved to be an upbeat and aggressive defensive performance, the Falcons and Sabers fought on both sides of the ball for every minute of the game. After finding a narrow 11-10 lead in the first quarter, the Sabers fell victim to a persistent Falcon attack. The lead shifted in Pentwater’s favor at the end of two, before MCC fought right back and led 30-28 after three quarters.

In the game’s final minutes of play, Pentwater suffered poor shooting that left them behind 39-33. Will Werkema-Grondsma (13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists) led the team, while senior James Davis (7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist) helped mightily.

Pentwater dropped to 2-7 overall with the loss.

Shelby 39, Holton 28

Shelby built off a first quarter lead to defeat Holton 39-28 on Thursday.

The Tigers outscored the Red Devils 11-2 in the game’s first eight minutes and despite letting Holton hang around through the next two quarters, managed to pull out the win.

Wyatt Dickman (9 points, 2 rebounds) and Bishop Lee (7 points, 11 rebounds) were effective inside the paint, leading Shelby to victory.

Walkerville 62, Big Rapids Crossroads 42

The Wildcats of Walkerville were able to notch their first victory of the season over Big Rapids Crossroads by a score of 62-42 on Thursday night.

The Wildcats were led by Connor Shafer (24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals) and Zeontae De La Paz (14 points, 16 rebounds). Jordan Oomen and Angel Santillan-Lopez each added 8 points as well.

Walkerville ended a six game skid with the victory, moving to 1-6 overall and gaining a much needed conference win to bring them to 1-4 inside the West Michigan D League.

Shelby 62, Oakridge 56

A double-digit lead built in the first half of Shelby’s matchup with Oakridge was enough to stave off a late Eagles’ push giving the Tigers a 62-56 win.

The Tigers enjoyed a steady night of scoring, only scoring less than 15 points in the first quarter. Heading to the locker room with a 29-15 lead was crucial, as Oakridge quickly picked up a flow in the second half.

Oakridge outscored Shelby 41-33 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers held on to win their fifth straight. It’s been a dramatic turnaround for Rick Zoulek’s squad after starting the year on a 0-5 skid. Now sitting at 5-5 overall with a 2-3 conference record, Shelby is primed to make a run.

Leaders in Shelby’s win over Oakridge included Bishop Lee (16 points, 10 rebounds), Phillip Hayes (15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals), Wyatt Dickman (12 points, 6 rebounds) and Mason Garcia (9 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds).

Girls Basketball

Mason County Central 50, Shelby 24

Shelby was not able to best one of the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers’ juggernauts, falling to MCC 50-24 on Tuesday.

The Tigers were led by Biloxi Lee (14 rebounds) and Aubrey Klotz (10 points) in the losing effort. Shelby fell to 5-5 overall and dropped to 4-2 inside the WMC Rivers Division.

Mesick 43, Pentwater 21

Pentwater traveled to Mesick on Wednesday, leaving empty handed as the Bulldogs handed them a 43-21 loss.

One of the Falcons’ biggest problems was stopping Mesick’s starting guard who came out of the gates on fire. After surrendering 15 points to the Bulldogs’ best player in the first quarter, the Falcons struggled to answer, leaving the first frame with a 21-2 deficit.

Once that first quarter was out of the way, Pentwater was able to battle and play Mesick close. Jocelyn Richison (7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals) and Mackenna Hasil (4 points, 6 rebounds) were the Falcons’ top performers.

Pentwater dropped to 2-8 overall and 2-6 inside the West Michigan D League with the loss.

Pentwater 54, Baldwin 17

The Falcons hosted Baldwin on Friday and dominated to the tune of a 54-17 win in what marked the halfway point of their in-conference schedule.

“Our girls came out very strong and were able to build some offensive momentum, which has been a key point for us throughout the season,” Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said. “We’ve really struggled from the field, taking quality shots and finishing our looks. Tonight we were actually able to see the ball go through the rim.”

After putting up 29 points in the first quarter, the Falcons had a healthy 29-6 lead over Baldwin. That frame really aided Pentwater, as they went scoreless in two of the remaining three periods. A strong 20-point third quarter put them on top for good however and their defense was able to limit the opponent’s opportunities.

Freshman Aubrie Adams (9 points, 3 steals) led the team in scoring with Mackenna Hasil (8 points, 9 rebounds), Charlie Swanger (8 points, 3 steals, 2 blocks), Jocelyn Richison (5 points, 4 steals) and Audrey Kieda (6 points, 8 rebounds) all chipping in.

The Falcons notched their third win of the season, bringing their overall record to 3-8 and leaving them at 3-6 inside the West Michigan D League.

Hart 63, Holton 35

The Pirates continued to cruise through their in-conference schedule, taking down the Red Devils of Holton 63-35 on Friday.

Hart did get all they could handle in the first half of the game, as they made some uncharacteristic mistakes in the first quarter, turning the ball over 5 times and giving the Red Devils transition points.

In the second quarter, the Pirates continued to make mistakes and failed to capitalize on their trips to the free-throw line, going 1-7. Fortunately, they held Holton to just 7 points and went into the break up 23-19.

Halftime adjustments allowed Hart to spark a big second half. Mariana VanAgtmael was let loose, hitting two early three point baskets. Constant ball pressure from the Pirates’ defense turned into 17 steals and helped them pull away.

Addi Hovey (25 points, 10 rebounds, 13 steals) recorded a triple-double while Abby Hicks (14 points, 11 steals) put up a double-double of her own. VanAgtmael (9 points) and Aspen Boutell (7 points, 4 assists, 4 steals) also made valuable contributions.

The Pirates improved to 7-2 overall with the win and remain undefeated inside the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division.

Hart 72, Manistee 31

Shutting down Addi Hovey and Abby Hicks was Manistee’s game plan when they took on Hart Monday evening. Unfortunately, that didn’t stop others from getting involved and giving the Pirates a 72-31 win.

The depth of Hart’s roster proved to be a problem for the Chippewas as Mariana VanAgtmael (7 points, 4 assists, 4 steals) and Aspen Boutell (17 points, 7 steals, 5 assists) took over early. The Pirates forced plenty of turnovers in the first half which allowed them to gain a 40-16 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, Hart continued their good half court defense and continued to execute on the offensive end. Despite Manistee’s efforts, Hovey (14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks) and Hicks (17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists) still had their way on the floor.

10 different Pirates scored on the night, a big reason Hart moved to 8-2 overall on the year and 6-0 in the conference.

Wrestling

Hart at Fallen Bucks Invite

(Pine River High School)

Hart’s wrestling team traveled to Pine River High School to compete in the annual Fallen Bucks Invite on Saturday, sweeping the competition and finishing with a perfect 5-0 team record.

Austin Martinez (132 lbs.), JoseLuis Anaverde (132 lbs.), Bryce Jorissen (138 lbs.), Trayce Tate (138 lbs.), Guillermo Ortega (150 lbs.), Uriel Vilches-Mendoza (157 lbs.), Alex Hicks (165 lbs.) and Zane Thomas (175 lbs.) all finished the day undefeated individually.

The Pirates started the day with a 54-13 win over Central Montcalm, then bested Coopersville 50-25 in round two. Familiar foe Mason County Central found themselves falling 63-15 to Hart before the Pirates moved on to a 80-0 rout of Montabella. The day finished with a 49-27 Hart win over Pine River.

Competitive Cheer

Hart and Shelby at Ludington Oriole Invite

Hart and Shelby traveled north to Ludington High School to compete in the annual Ludington Oriole Invite on Saturday. Shelby notched third place, while Hart came out on top amongst the four Division 4 teams in attendance.

The Tigers finished with season high scores in all three rounds with 212 in round one, 168.8 in round two and 254.2 in round three.