Girls Basketball

Mona Shores 61, Shelby 26

The Tigers fell to Mona Shores by a score of 61-26 on Tuesday, dropping Shelby’s overall record to 4-4 on the year.

Molli Schultz led the way offensively for Shelby with 14 points and Biloxi Lee added 6 rebounds in the losing effort.

Manistee Catholic Central 44, Pentwater 18

Pentwater’s girls started the new year off with a 44-18 loss to Manistee Catholic Central, obviously displaying some rust from the holiday break.

Unforced turnovers and confusion on play calls and positioning plagued the Falcons all game despite a strong first quarter. Foul trouble killed any momentum for Pentwater as they were forced to play bench players early and often.

Audrey Kieda (5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals) led the team in scoring. That loss moved Pentwater to 2-4 in conference play with a 2-6 overall record.

Shelby 46, Holton 38

The Tigers defeated Holton 46-38 in a return to conference play on Thursday.

Leaders for Shelby included Molli Schultz (17 points), Biloxi Lee (7 points, 9 rebounds), Kendall Zaverl (11 points, 6 rebounds) and Aubrey Klotz (7 points, 6 assists).

The Tigers scooped up conference win number four (4-1) and moved back over .500 with a 5-4 overall record on the year.

Boys Basketball

Algoma Christian 55, Pentwater 24

Pentwater traveled to Kent City on Tuesday, falling 55-24 to the Knights of Algoma Christian.

The Falcons’ starting point guard Jonny Arnouts was absent from the lineup, leading to a struggle to find composure and balance in offensive sets. After only scoring 11 points in the first half, Pentwater found themselves behind early. The Knights owned the second half, scoring nearly double the Falcons’ output.

Leading the way for Pentwater was sophomore Will Werkema-Grondsma (13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals) and Mikey Carlson (14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals).

Pentwater moved to 1-6 overall after the non-conference loss.

Hart 64, West Michigan Aviation Academy 59

Easy sailing wasn’t available for Hart when they beat West Michigan Aviation Academy 64-59 on Wednesday night. In fact, the Pirates didn’t take their first lead until the final minutes.

Depending on man-to-man defense to create stops, the Pirates were able to lean on seniors Caleb Bitely and Wyatt Dean to keep their competition at bay.

Parker Hovey recorded a triple-double (34 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks) and showed his ability to score in multiple ways. Diego Escamila (11 points) and Blake Weirich (9 points, 12 rebounds) were also key contributors.

The Pirates kept their undefeated season alive, moving to 7-0 overall.

Wrestling

Hart at Ludington Invite

The Pirates traveled to Ludington for some conference competition with Ludington and Mason County Central.

The first dual of the night was between Hart and Ludington, which left the Pirates with an 84-0 victory. Next up was Mason County Central, ending with Hart on top 60-14.

Competitive Cheer

Hart at McBain

Hart’s varsity and JV competitive cheer teams both placed first at McBain on Thursday.

Hart at Comstock Park

Hart’s varsity competitive cheer team placed first at Comstock Park High School on Saturday.