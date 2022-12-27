Boys Basketball

Hart 62, Ravenna 51

Hart got off to an early 22-7 edge and never looked back in a 62-51 defeat of conference opponent Ravenna.

After digging themselves a hole, the Bulldogs cut the Pirates’ lead to 6 points early in the third quarter, but Hart battled back to take an 11 point advantage heading into the final period.

Junior Blake Weirich (19 points, 10 rebounds) continued his dominant string of early-season games, recording a double-double. Parker Hovey (16 points, 5 rebounds) and Caleb Bitely (10 points) also scored valuable points to elevate Hart over Ravenna.

Senior Kyan Clark was also vital coming off the bench, giving the Pirates a great spark on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Hart moved to 5-0 overall with the win and extended their conference record to 2-0.

Hesperia 48, Holton 45

The Panthers were able to crack the win column for the first time on the season, taking down Holton 48-45 in their second conference contest.

“We played up to our potential,” Hesperia head coach Andrew Worcester said. “We made a lot of improvements offensively and we trusted each other on defense. I’m happy for our guys. Last night’s win was huge for our team, coaching staff, school and community. Holton is very well coached and you can’t count them out. We will enjoy this win, but there is still a lot to improve on.”

The Panthers were led by the scoring duo of post Ethan O’Neil (14 points) and guard Matteo Materdomini (10 points).

Hesperia now moves to 1-5 overall on the season and evens their standing within the WMC Rivers Division to 1-1.

Hart 80, Mesick 46

The Pirates dismantled their competition at the Ferris State Invitational, taking down Mesick 80-46 and nearly doubling their score.

Big games individually were in no shortage as Parker Hovey (27 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) recorded a triple-double, Diego Escamilla (25 points, 3 steals) recorded a season-high in points while nailing 6 three-point baskets and Blake Weirich (13 points, 10 rebounds) recorded a double-double.

Hart also got a chance to insert some younger guys and freshman combo player Caleb Ackley (6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) took advantage of the opportunity.

With the win Hart headed into the holidays at a perfect 6-0 on the young season.

Girls Basketball

Kent City 56, Hart 52

In a battle of two very good Division III teams, Kent City edged Hart 56-52 to hand the Pirates their first loss of the season.

A slow start from the Pirates and timely shooting from Kent City proved to be the difference. After Hart headed into halftime down 25-16, they quickly mounted a comeback that put them in front 42-37 to start the fourth quarter.

In the final period, Kent City knocked down two early three-point buckets that placed them in the lead and allowed them to keep Hart at bay for the remainder of the game.

Sophomore Addi Hovey (19 points, 12 rebounds) and junior Abby Hicks (11 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists) both recorded double-doubles. Senior Aspen Boutell (13 points) also had an excellent night.

Hart fell to 4-1 overall on the year in the non-conference matchup, but remained perfect inside the WMC Rivers Division (3-0).