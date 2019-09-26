Boys Soccer

N. Muskegon 8, Hart 0

HART, Sept. 18 — Hart lost 8-0 to North Muskegon last Wednesday in a West Michigan Conference game.

Dylan Schultz and Trevor Schultz each scored twice in the game for the WMC-leading Norsemen.

Ravenna 7,

Walkerville 1

RAVENNA, Sept. 19 — Walkerville lost to Ravenna Thursday night by a 7-1 decision. No further information was reported.

Shelby 2-1, Hart 0-2 @ Hart Tournament

HART, Sept. 21 — Shelby reached the finals of Saturday’s Hart Tournament, falling to Fremont 3-0. Hart, meanwhile, posted an 0-2 record.

The Tigers defeated West Michigan Conference rival Montague as well as archrival Hart in pool play to earn their spot in the finals, winning those games by 3-1 and 2-0 scores respectively. Ville Kantonen scored four of Shelby’s five goals in those two games, with Joseph Hayes putting one goal in against Montague.

Hart lost to eventual tournament champ Fremont 4-0 before losing the 2-0 decision to Shelby.

Manistee 3, Shelby 2

SHELBY, Sept. 23 — Shelby lost a competitive non-conference battle Monday to Manistee, 3-2.

Ville Kantonen kept up his hot streak of scoring by putting in a goal for the Tigers, and Logan Claeys also scored in the game.

Ben Kelley had an impressive game in the net despite the defeat, making 17 saves.

“Brian Garcia keeps playing phenomenal on defense,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said.

Orchard View 8, Walkerville 0

MUSKEGON, Sept. 24 — Walkerville lost its second straight game Tuesday against Orchard View by a score of 8-0.

No further information was reported.

Volleyball

Hesperia 3,

Kent City 0

KENT CITY, Sept. 18 — Hesperia dominated another conference match last Wednesday night, sweeping Kent City by a score of 25-6, 25-13, 25-21.

The Panthers (17-6-1, 4-0 Central State Activities Association Silver) cruised to the win behind a balanced statistical match. Emily Bayle led the offense with 12 kills, with Rachel Romero adding 11. Bayle’s nine digs led the defense. Aria Thomas and Kyra Sayer combined for 25 assists.

Pentwater 3,

Bear Lake 0

BEAR LAKE, Sept. 19 — Pentwater crushed Bear Lake Thursday night in a West Michigan D League match, 25-11, 25-7, 25-3, improving to 4-0 in the WMD (5-3 overall).

The Falcons served impressively in the win, led by Makaylah Cornelisse, who went on serving runs of 16 and 10 points on the night. She had a team-best four aces. Mika Hugo added a 10-point serving run of her own.

“I was happy with how the girls played tonight,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. “They stayed the course and played their game. Bear Lake battled some injuries, so sent many free balls over, and my girls were ready and capitalized on the free balls.”

Terra Cluchey posted 10 kills for Pentwater, and Jhordan Miller-Rowe added nine. Cluchey had eight digs and Miller-Rowe added seven. Hugo posted five blocks, and Cornelisse had 21 assists.

Pentwater 3,

Heritage Christian 0

CADILLAC, Sept. 20 — Pentwater swept Heritage Christian Friday in a non-conference match, 25-13, 25-19, 25-13.

The Falcons played impressive defense in the win to make up for several hitting miscues.

“We made many hitting errors and this kept the match fairly close,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. “We need to work on ways to make a play when the set is not where we want it to be.”

Jhordan Miller-Rowe led the Pentwater defense with 12 digs, and Terra Cluchey and Mika Hugo each had nine. On offense, Cluchey posted 11 kills and Miller-Rowe had eight. Cluchey led a solid serving effort with seven aces.

Hart 3-1-2 @ Onekama Invitational

ONEKAMA, Sept. 21 — Hart had a solid day at Saturday’s Onekama Invitational, posting a 3-1-2 record. The Pirates dropped the finals match to the Portagers, 25-16, 25-10.

Earlier in the day, Hart (7-7-5) defeated Buckley and Manistee in bracket play, splitting with Marion and Onekama. The Pirates edged Marion in a three-game semifinal battle to reach the title match.

“The Pirates played a great day of volleyball, but ran out of steam in the finals,” Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said. “I’m proud of the Lady Pirates’ effort.”

Autumn Sharrow paced the offense Saturday with 27 kills, and Lili VanGelderen added 21. Nicole Rockwell piled up 63 digs on defense. Cassidy Copenhaver served up nine aces, and Morgan Rought had five. Finley Kistler had 48 assists.

Shelby 1-1-2 @ Shepherd Invitational

SHEPHERD, Sept. 21 —Shelby got a good illustration of how far it has come since a year ago at Saturday’s Shepherd Invitational, going 1-0-2 in pool play before dropping a semifinal match to Breckenridge, 25-21, 25-22.

The Tigers had dropped all three of their matches at the previous year’s invitational.

“We made a lot of ground up from when we played there last year,” Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. “We played pretty well. We wanted that one last win against Breckenridge. It would’ve been nice.”

In pool play, Shelby defeated Carson City-Crystal and split matches with Vestaburg and Ithaca. All three matches were very close, with the loser of each of the six games managing at least 18 points.

Kendall Zoulek was Shelby’s top server and defensive player, posting eight aces and racking up 70 digs on the day. Morgan Weirich added 55 digs.

Sharon Josephson led the offense with 20 kills to Zoulek’s 19. Lauren Dean had 30 assists, and Ella Olmstead had four blocks.

Mesick 3,

Walkerville 1

WALKERVILLE, Sept. 24 — Walkerville dropped a four-game match to West Michigan D League foe Mesick Tuesday night by a score of 25-9, 25-3, 23-25, 25-8.

No further information was reported.

Pentwater 3, BR Crossroads 0

BIG RAPIDS, Sept. 24 — Behind a dominant night by Terra Cluchey, Pentwater defeated Big Rapids Crossroads in three straight games Tuesday, picking up its seventh straight win. The final score was 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.

Cluchey went off for 20 kills, 19 digs and seven aces, all easily team highs.

“Terra had a very strong match tonight,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. “She sees the floor so well and can hit around blocks. She plays great defense for us and serves well too. Key all around player.”

Newberg said the team is still working on putting opponents away when the Falcons (7-3, 4-0 West Michigan D League) are in an advantageous position.

“We get up and then make four or five errors before getting the ball back and going on another run,” Newberg said. “We are working on turning that around.”

Jhordan Miller-Rowe had 10 kills and 10 digs for Pentwater, and Mika Hugo had five blocks.

Mason Co. Central 3, Shelby 1

SCOTTVILLE, Sept. 24 — Shelby’s recent gains were nowhere to be seen Tuesday night, as the Tigers somewhat surprisingly lost to Mason County Central in West Michigan Conference action, 17-25, 28-26, 25-19, 25-16. Shelby fell to 7-13-5 and 1-3 in the WMC.

The Tiger defense was there, with Morgan Weirich posting 36 digs and Kendall Zoulek adding 26, but coach Tom Weirich wasn’t pleased with how the night played out.

“We lost our setter (Lauren Dean) on Saturday,” Weirich said. “We had to get back in a different routine and get used to new hands.

“But that wasn’t the problem. Our effort tonight wasn’t there. The team effort didn’t sit too well with me. We’re going to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do against Whitehall next week.”

Sharon Josephson led the offense with 17 kills, and MaKennah Sawyer, who slid into Dean’s spot, had 26 assists.

Cross Country

Walkerville boys 3rd @ Mesick Jamboree

MESICK, Sept. 18 — Walkerville’s boys cross-country team took the first two spots at the opening West Michigan D League jamboree, held at Mesick. The Wildcat boys were the only local team to earn a team score, and finished in third place, seven points behind Bear Lake/Onekama for the second-place position.

Wildcat runners Shane Achterhof and Alex Sheehy earned the top two positions in the boys’ race, with Achterhof finishing in 17:39 and Sheehy in 18:12. Matthew Ashbrook finished in 20th place with a time of 22:04. Rodney Smith, a new addition to the Walkerville lineup, finished 42nd (30:44), and Fischer Brondstetter was 45th (34:45) to round out Walkerville scoring.

Pentwater had four finishers in the boys’ race, led by Julien Nyberg, who came across in 16th place with a time of 21:34. Seth Davila (22nd, 22:35), James Davis (31st, 24:25) and Shane Roberts (41st, 30:40) also finished for the Falcons.

In the girls’ race, Julie Sheehy led area finishers, in seventh place. Her time was 27:31. Also for Walkerville, Maggie Sweet (22nd, 35:07) and Hayley Adams (27th, 41:26) finished. Lizzy Arnouts was the only Falcon girl to finish, coming in 13th place (30:52).

Shelby girls 4th @ Oakridge Invitational

MUSKEGON, Sept. 21 — Shelby’s girls cross-country team had a decent day at Saturday’s Oakridge Invitational, coming in fourth place, edging Mason County Central by six points.

The Tigers were led by their solid top three. Alice Josephson topped Shelby runners with a 16th-place finish, earning a personal best time of 22:45.0, and Lauren Brown wasn’t far behind in 19th place (23:02.0). Maya Cornaby placed 23rd (23:57.7). Lindsey Trantham and Claire Peterson were the Tigers’ final two scorers, in 42nd (25:46.4) and 43rd (25:53.0) respectively.

Walkerville’s three girls finishers were Julie Sheehy in 48th (26:44.0), Maggie Sweet in 61st (34:14.6) and Hayley Adams in 62nd (40:25.0).

In the boys’ race, Walkerville had two top-10 finishers in Shane Achterhof and Alex Sheehy. Achterhof finished in fifth place (17:35.1) and Sheehy was seventh (17:55.2). Also finishing were Matthew Ashbrook (40th, 21:34.9) and Fischer Brondstetter (60th, 35:00.0)

Shelby’s boys, meanwhile, finished in eighth place. Ethan Sill paced the Tigers in 31st place (a personal best 20:24.9). Isaac Scouten was 42nd (22:06.3), and Tommy Harvell was 50th (23:11.98). Rounding out the scoring were Jack Southey (57th, 24:53.99) and Blake Eitniear (61st, 38:09.0).

Hesperia boys 9th @ Evart Invitational

EVART, Sept. 21 — Hesperia finished ninth in the boys’ race Saturday at the Evart Invitational, beating Evart by a point.

The Panthers were without top runner Chris Stapel, so Mack Baird picked up the slack, coming in 30th place with a time of 21:41.8. Gabriel Brasser followed in 39th place (22:23.5), and Evan Bowkamp was next in 47th (23:09.9). Jake Smith (52nd, 23:28.8) and Peyton Walton (81st, 28:55.8) scored as well for Hesperia.

Becci Castillo led Hesperia’s girls, who couldn’t post a team score, in 10th place (22:46.5). Following her were Sydney Hasted (39th, 25:23.3), Taylor Stapel (55th, 28:45.2) and Kaylyn Hasty (62nd, 30:24.5).

Hart girls 1st, boys 2nd @ Cougar Falcon Invitational

GRAND RAPIDS, Sept. 21 — Hart’s girls cross-country team, ranked first in the state rankings, looked to be back on track with a full roster Saturday and earned the top spot in the Falcon division at the Cougar Falcon Invitational.

The Pirates’ score of 37 was 28 better than Shepherd, their closest competitor.

Savannah Ackley, who missed a few meets with a minor injury, returned to the course and finished sixth with a time of 20:26.7, but the big winner was Audrey Enns, who claimed the individual title in the girls’ race with a time of 19:37.2. Lynae Ackley wasn’t far behind, finishing in third place with a time of 19:47.7. Brenna Aerts (11th, 20:57.1) and MacKenzie Stitt (16th, 21:12.3) added solid scoring runs.

In the boys’ race, Hart finished behind only Saugatuck in the Falcon division. Alex Enns placed third in the race with a time of 16:51.7. Spencer VanderZwaag and Hunter Tubbs finished consecutively, with VanderZwaag in 17th (17:53.2) and Tubbs in 18th (17:54.4). Michael Tubbs added a 21st-place finish (18:10.4). Seth Ackley earned the fifth scoring spot, in 32nd (18:36.)

Hart teams win, Shelby girls 5th @ Whitehall Jamboree

WHITEHALL, Sept. 24 —Hart’s cross-country teams earned wins for the second week in a row at Tuesday’s Whitehall jamboree, both by imposing scores.

The Hart girls outdid Whitehall 23-61 for the top spot and had each of the top three finishers. Audrey Enns earned the individual win, with a time of 19:34.1, and Lynae Ackley was second in a time of 19:44.1. Savannah Ackley took the #3 spot and posted a time of 20:12.9.

Next for Hart was Brenna Aerts, who placed sixth with a time of 20:47.3. MacKenzie Stitt took the fifth scoring spot, placing 11th with a time of 21:29.2.

The Pirate boys beat Montague 30-58, and Alex Enns won the race for Hart with a time of 16:53.3. The Pirates’ other four scorers also finished in the top 10. Spencer VanderZwaag placed fifth in the race with a time of 17:52.1, and three more Pirates finished consecutively: Hunter Tubbs in seventh (18:02.9), Seth Ackley in eighth (18:10.2) and Michael Tubbs in ninth (18:29.3).

Shelby’s girls team finished in fifth place, edging Mason County Central by three points. The Tigers’ top three had strong runs. Lauren Brown was the first Shelby runner to finish, coming in 21st place with a time of 23:22.3. Alice Josephson wasn’t far behind, placing 22nd in a time of 23:29.3. Maya Cornaby took 26th (23:44.3). The Tigers’ other two scorers were Lindsey Trantham (41st, 25:25.4) and Claire Peterson (45th, 25:38.2).

Shelby’s boys could not score, as only two Tigers finished. Ethan Sill finished 47th (21:43.9), and Tommy Harvell placed 60th (23:51.7).