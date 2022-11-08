Weekly wrap ups Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago VolleyballPentwater 0, Muskegon Catholic Central 3 The Falcons took on Muskegon Catholic Central in pre-district action, falling in three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-7 and 25-10. More Sports BaseballBasketballFootballNationalOutdoorsSoccerSoftballVolleyball Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Oceana's Herald Journal: Breaking News Oceana's Herald Journal: Headlines Coronavirus Updates Shoreline Steals & Deals You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists What's Trending Pentwater's Glenn Miller takes his burgeoning baseball career to Eastern Michigan Oceana County goes red for Nov. 8 general election Sheriff's office identifies Shelby woman killed in Mason County Unofficial results for Oceana County's general election heads to board of canvassers Local Lives - Andrew Mullen Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView