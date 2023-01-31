Boys Basketball

Hart 76,

Muskegon Catholic 30

Hart got off to a good start when they took on Muskegon Catholic Central on Monday, taking down their opponent 76-30 on the road.

Parker Hovey (23 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists) posted his eighth triple-double of the year and while his offensive production impressed, Hovey’s defensive effort was nearly as vital, recording 5 blocks.

Blake Weirich (17 points, 6 rebounds) continued his standout junior season while Caleb Bitely (13 points) led the team with 4 offensive rebounds. The Pirates’ deep shot was lethal as they connected on 12 three-point baskets.

The win sustained Hart’s perfect run, pushing their overall record to 12-0 on the year.

Brethren 70,

Walkerville 42

Poor early shooting did Walkerville in on Wednesday as they were unable to best Brethren, dropping that game by a 70-42 score.

The Wildcats only made four baskets in the first half and suffered a disappointing 13 percent shooting from the field in that same period. Rebounding was also an issue with Walkerville giving up a lot of size and allowing the Bobcats extra possessions on offensive rebounds.

Leading Walkerville’s attack were Connor Shafer (25 points, 7 rebounds) and Collin Chase (10 points, 7 rebounds).

The Wildcats fell to 1-9 overall with the loss and suffered another in-conference defeat, pushing that record to 1-8.

Mesick 60, Pentwater 43

Pentwater was unable to knock down one of the West Michigan D League’s top squads in Mesick as the Bulldogs defeated them 60-43.

Despite a strong start that included solid defense that slowed Mesick’s typically impressive long range attack, Pentwater was only able to etch out a 12-10 lead at the end of one. The Bulldogs heated up in the second, knocking down seven shots from outside the arc and taking a commanding 36-19 lead.

Will Werkema-Grondsma (15 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks) heated up in the third quarter along with Mikey Carlson (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Jonny Arnouts (5 points, 10 rebounds). Unfortunately, Mesick found a way to battle back, scoring 12 points near the end of that quarter to push their lead back out to 17 points.

An equal battle between the teams in the fourth quarter could have made things interesting, but the damage of the second quarter nullified the Falcons’ efforts. Both teams scored 12 points in the final period, giving the Bulldogs the win in the end.

The Falcons dropped to 3-9 overall on the season and now sit at a 3-5 league record.

Hart 74, Manistee 48

Hart was able to get by a much improved Manistee team on Thursday, coming out with a 74-48 victory.

Parker Hovey (31 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) had a spectacular outing, en route to his ninth triple-double of the season. Hovey did all of that in three quarters of play, as he was rested for the fourth quarter’s entirety. Blake Weirich (19 points, 9 rebounds), Wyatt Dean (9 points) and Caleb Bitely (8 points) all had excellent outings as well. Senior Kyan Clark (5 rebounds) got involved as well.

Hart moved to 13-0 overall on the year with the non-conference win.

Girls Basketball

Manistee Catholic 42,

Shelby 26

Shelby took their third-consecutive loss on Wednesday night, falling 42-26 to Manistee Catholic Central.

Aubrey Klotz (14 points) led the Tigers, but it wasn’t enough as their overall record fell to 6-8 on the year.

Shelby 33,

Orchard View 28

Shelby headed to Muskegon to take on Orchard View Monday, defeating the Cardinals 33-28 in a low-scoring affair.

Leaders for the Tigers included Aubrey Klotz (8 points, 5 assists), Kendall Zaverl (8 points) and Biloxi Lee (10 rebounds).

Shelby moved their record to 7-8 overall on the season.

Hart 61, White Cloud 27

Hart continued their win streak on Monday, defeating White Cloud 61-27 in a game that saw the Pirates battle plenty of rust.

Unusual mistakes and a bit of foul trouble early hurt Hart, but they were still able to claim a 25-14 advantage in the first half.

Abby Hicks (18 points, 8 steals, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) came alive in the third quarter, helping the Pirates extend the lead. Mariana VanAgtmael (9 points, 4 assists, 4 steals) contributed timely steals and baskets as well.

In the fourth and final quarter, it was Addi Hovey (18 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals) that put away the Indians, scoring 8 points and dishing out 4 assists.

The Pirates moved to 11-2 overall on the season with the non-conference win.

Wrestling

Hesperia and Hart at Whitehall

The Pirates’ wrestling team traveled to Whitehall on Wednesday to take on No. 4 state-ranked Whitehall and Hesperia in a tri-meet. Hart walked away with a 1-1 record after losing to Whitehall and beating Hesperia.

Hart and Whitehall were both unbeaten heading into the competition and it showed when the two teams took the mat in the evening’s first action. The Vikings got the best of the Pirates however, winning that dual 47-18.

Hart remedied that loss with a 48-26 win over Hesperia in their next dual.

Top performers for the Pirates included Zane Thomas (2-0), Trayce Tate (2-0) and Alex Hicks (2-0). A slew of Pirates also went 1-1 including Adrian Tice, Adrian Lara, Ivan Lara, Austin Martinez, Bryce Jorissen and Guillermo Ortega.

For Hesperia, Stephen Priese, Alex Sayer, Blake Sayer, Skyler Stalbaum and Deegan Klaus were all able to win their matches over the Pirates.

Holton and Manistee at Shelby

The Tigers were able to take down Manistee and Holton quite easily on Wednesday. The Tigers dropped just one match against Manistee, winning 75-6 and then took down Holton 72-9.

Ben Cederquist (126 lbs.), Isaiah Vega (285 lbs.), Nick Cano (106 lbs.) and Luis Casarez (113 lbs.) all recorded wins by pinfall, while Axle Moritz (157 lbs.) won by an 8-5 decision. The remainder of the night’s action was decided by way of forfeit.

Then Shelby took on Holton where Casarez, Angel Ewing (138 lbs.) and Nick Cano (106 lbs.) won matches by pinfall. Once again, the remainder of Shelby’s points came from Holton forfeits.

Competitive Cheer

Shelby at Ludington

Shelby’s cheer team placed sixth in Ludington on Wednesday, recording a point total of 613.6.

The Tigers started out round one with a 194.4 score before putting up 169.5 in round 2. A 249.7 performance in the final round finished up Shelby’s action on the evening.