Boys Basketball

White Cloud 59, Pentwater 50

The Falcons took on non-conference opponent White Cloud on Tuesday, coming away empty handed with a 59-50 loss.

Pentwater and White Cloud traded buckets for the entirety of the first quarter with the score reading 14-14 by the end. Despite struggling early in the second frame, the Falcons were able to snag a five point lead after going on a small run.

After losing the lead in the third quarter, Will Werkema-Grondsma (14 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists, 1 block) went on a scoring streak to keep his team afloat. Then, with three minutes left, White Cloud built a small lead which was enough to outlast the Falcons’ efforts.

Alongside Werkema-Grondsma, Mikey Carlson (15 points, 8 rebounds), Trey Johnson (12 points, 2 rebounds) and Jonny Arnouts (4 points 3 rebounds, 1 assist) turned in valuable contributions.

The Falcons fell to 2-8 overall on the year with the loss.

Hart 85, Hesperia 31

After a month-long road trip, Hart’s boys basketball team returned home in dominant fashion, taking down Hesperia 85-31 on Tuesday night.

The Pirates were led by the usual suspects in Parker Hovey (33 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds) and Blake Weirich (26 points, 7 rebounds). Depth off the bench was just as effective though as Diego Escamilla (3 three-pointers), Miguel Escamilla (3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals) and Kyan Clark (4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals) all chipped in.

With the win, Hart remained undefeated both overall (10-0) as well as within the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division (5-0).

Hesperia on the other end slipped to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in WMC Rivers Division play.

Hart 65, Holton 20

Hart cruised to an easy 65-20 win over Holton on Friday on the back of Blake Weirich (22 points, 11 rebounds) and Parker Hovey (20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists).

Caleb Bitely (10 points, 4 offensive rebounds) was also key in the Pirates win. Hart now moves to a perfect 11-0 on the year including a 6-0 record in the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division.

Fruitport Calvary Christian 51, Shelby 47

Shelby narrowly lost on the road to Fruitport Calvary Christian 51-47 on Friday. Leaders for the Tigers included Bishop Lee (16 points, 5 rebounds), Griffin Olmstead (9 points, 5 rebounds), Wyatt Dickman (8 points) and Mason Garcia (8 points).

The Tigers record fell to 5-7 overall on the year.

Manistee Catholic Central 51, Walkerville 47

Walkerville was unable to beat inter-conference opponent Manistee Catholic Central, falling 66-34. Connor Shafer (11 points) and Jordan Oomen (9 points) led the Wildcats.

Walkerville fell to 1-7 overall with the loss.

Algoma Christian 66,

Walkerville 34

The Wildcats lost their second-straight after notching their first win of the year, falling to Algoma Christian 66-34 on Monday.

Leaders for Walkerville included Connor Shafer (11 points), Collin Chase (8 points), Angel Santillan-Lopez (9 points) and Zeontae De La Paz (8 points, 16 rebounds). The Wildcats fell to 1-8 overall on the year.

Girls Basketball

Pentwater 37, Hesperia 30

Pentwater took a trip to Hesperia, taking advantage of the struggling Panthers to gain a 37-30 victory on Wednesday evening.

After taking an 8-2 lead out of the gate, Pentwater let Hesperia hang around enough so that the Panthers trailed by just a single point at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Falcons’ offense showered shot after shot to the tune of a six point halftime lead.

“My top seven played extremely well together tonight. Everyone was on the same page and we played great team basketball,” Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said. “We spread the scoring out, with eight players contributing. On the defensive end, Jocelyn (Richison) led us with some fantastic defense up top.”

The third quarter is where Pentwater really took control, outscoring Hesperia 14-10 and giving them a double-digit lead. By design, the Falcons slowed the pace in the fourth quarter to carry them to victory.

Pentwater was led by Gorton’s proclaimed “MVP” Mackenna Hasil (12 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block), and Richison (6 points, 5 steals).

With the out-of-conference win, Pentwater’s overall record now sits at 4-8 with the Falcons notching back-to-back wins.

Hesperia (1-10) continues to struggle their way through this season, dropping their tenth straight contest.

Whitehall 40, Shelby 34

Shelby took a trip to Whitehall but the Tigers were unable to outlast the Vikings, falling 40-34.

Molli Schultz (14 points), Kendall Zaverl (12 points) and Biloxi Lee (11 rebounds) led the Tigers in the losing effort.

Shelby now falls back to .500 at 6-6 overall with their 4-2 conference record still intact.

Pentwater 34, Walkerville 18

The Falcons traveled to Walkerville on Friday to renew an age-old rivalry with the Wildcats. It was all Pentwater in that game as they came out on top 34-18.

“Whenever we play them (Walkerville), records don’t matter,” Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said. “We know it’s going to be a hard fought game. Both teams know each other extremely well and there’s not a lot of twists we can throw at each other. It all just comes down to who can execute what they do best.”

After the first quarter, Walkerville found themselves with a 9-5 lead, but it wasn’t long before Pentwater found their footing and took control. Cleaning up missed layups and free throws were key, as well as the play of Jocelyn Richison (13 points) who scored eight in the second quarter to help the Falcons take a lead heading into halftime.

Mackenna Hasil (7 points, 4 rebounds) and Marissa Sayles (5 points) were other key contributors for Pentwater.

Walkerville’s defense broke down in the second half, allowing Pentwater to pour it on and walk away with an easy win. Pentwater moved to 5-8 overall on the season with the win, but more importantly they elevated their conference record to 4-6.

The Wildcats lost their seventh straight, pushing them back to 1-11 overall on the year.

Competitive Cheer

Shelby at Home Invite

The Tigers hosted their annual home cheerleading invitational on Friday, competing against Oakridge, Whitehall and Western Michigan Christian. Shelby took first place overall with a score of 572.7.