Boys Soccer
Algoma Christian 3, Pentwater 1
Will Werkema-Grondsma scored the lone goal for the Falcons, which was the first for either team on the day. Keeper Kaleb Brown made several impressive saves as well.
“It was an overall good performance from our team,” Head Coach Ralph Achterhof said. “Everyone on the field played with great effort all game. Our defense had a very strong performance.”
Pentwater 4, Fruitport Calvary Christian 3
Will Werkema-Grondsma was the Falcons’ lead man on offense once again, scoring three goals, while Jonny Arnouts added another. Gavi Olivarez and Lane Rood each added an assist and keeper Kaleb Brown had 12 saves in the goal.
“Offense was doing well in passing the ball and finding each other on the field,” Head Coach Ralph Achterhof said. “They were able to capitalize more at the goal. As a team they played very well together. Our midfield did much better with connecting our offense and defense. In the second half, our goalie Kaleb had some amazing saves. In the last two games, we moved Lane Rood’s position to defensive midfield and it has been very beneficial in helping to connect our offense and defense.”