Boys Soccer

Manistee JV 3,

Pentwater 2

MANISTEE, Aug. 27 — Pentwater dropped a tight contest last Tuesday to the Manistee JV team, 3-2. Each team scored in the final few minutes of the game.

The Falcons tied the score at two with five minutes to play with a goal by Gavi Olivarez, his second score of the game. However, Manistee came back and put the winning goal through with under two minutes to go.

Games at

Shelby PPD

Thursday’s scheduled soccer game between Pentwater and Shelby was postponed due to the weather. Falcons’ coach Dan Lubin said the teams hope to reschedule later in the season. In addition, Thursday’s earlier contest between Walkerville and the Shelby JV was canceled because the Wildcats did not have enough available players.

Pentwater vs. Crossroads PPD

Tuesday’s scheduled soccer game between Big Rapids Crossroads and Pentwater was postponed to Wednesday due to a scheduling conflict.

Volleyball

Shelby 1-2-2

@ MCC Invitational

SCOTTVILLE, Aug. 27 — Shelby extended its winning streak to four to start last Tuesday’s Mason County Central Invitational, and while the Tigers did not win again that day, it was another small benchmark for a young group. The Tigers ended up with a 1-2-2 record.

“It was kind of a promising day the way we started,” Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. “We didn’t win every game, but we’re still building.”

Shelby led off the day with a 25-22, 25-19 win over Holton before splitting its next two matches against Benzie Central and Mason County Central. The Tigers ended the day with two-game losses to Fremont and Ludington.

Sharon Josephson paced the Tiger offense and also had 45 digs. Kendall Zoulek had a team-best 52 digs and also served 10 aces, with Josephson adding nine. Morgan Weirich had 41 digs.

Hesperia 3, Holton 0

HESPERIA, Aug. 28 — Hesperia had little trouble with rival Holton in its Central State Activities Association Silver opener last Wednesday, picking up a 25-13, 25-20, 25-11 win.

Emily Bayle and Rachel Romero led the Panthers. Bayle posted nine kills and nine digs, and Romero added eight kills. Bayle also had five aces to lead the team. Setters Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas each had 11 assists.

Hesperia 4-2 @

Cadillac Inviational

CADILLAC, Aug. 29 — Hesperia bounced back from a tough start Thursday to win its final four matches and take home the Blue bracket trophy at the Cadillac Invitational.

The Panthers (6-4) dropped two early matches against Kingsley and North Muskegon but came back to reach the Blue bracket finals, where they defeated Big Rapids 25-17, 25-19 to cap off a day that lasted nearly 12 hours.

Emily Bayle led Hesperia offensively and defensively, posting 40 kills and 46 digs for the day. Rachel Romero added 43 digs and 25 kills, ranking second on the team in each. Allison Homfeld and Brooke Billings each served up five aces. Kyra Sayer notched 46 assists and Aria Thomas added 30. Billings had 10 blocks.

Hart 3, Mason Co. Central 1

SCOTTVILLE, Sept. 3 — Hart opened West Michigan Conference play Tuesday by improving to 2-0 overall with a hard-fought 24-26, 25-14, 25-20, 25-20 win over Mason County Central.

Hart statistics from the match were not reported at press time.

Cross Country

Hesperia boys 4th @ White Cloud

Jamboree

WHITE CLOUD, Sept. 3 — Hesperia’s cross-country teams began their Central State Activities Association Silver campaigns Tuesday at the White Cloud jamboree. The Panther boys took fourth, while the girls had four finishers and could not post a team score.

Becci Castillo earned the highest finish among Hesperia runners, taking fourth place in the girls’ race. She posted a time of 23:29.8. Sydney Hasted placed 14th for Hesperia with a time of 26:51.6, and Taylor Stapel was 16th in a time of 27:44.3. Kaylyn Hasty was Hesperia’s fourth scorer with a time of 31:04.6.

In the boys’ race, Chris Stapel led Hesperia by taking seventh place. Foreign-exchange student Phillipp Tillmanns was the Panthers’ second finisher, placing 13th with a time of 21:49.8, and Mack Baird closely followed in 16th with a time of 22:15.9. Rounding out the scoring for Hesperia were Evan Bowkamp (26th, 23:20.6) and Gabe Gould (29th, 23:38.0).