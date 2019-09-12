Boys Soccer

Orchard View 2, Shelby 1

MUSKEGON, Sept. 4 — Shelby lost a close battle at Orchard View last Tuesday, 2-1. All the goals in the game came after halftime.

The Tigers lost Diego Gonzalez to injury early in the game, coach Jairo Coronado said, which hurt the Shelby defensive lineup. However, the players that remained did a good job limiting an explosive Cardinals’ attack, particularly Brian Garcia and Logan Claeys. Joseph Hayes and Riley Garcia performed well in center midfield.

“It was a very even game, but they were able to capitalize (for) two (goals) and us only one,” Coronado said.

The coach credited Ben Kelley with five “extraordinary saves that would have been goals on any other keeper”.

Layton Jennings had the Tigers’ lone tally, with Hayes assisting.

BR Crossroads 8, Pentwater 2

PENTWATER, Sept. 4 — Pentwater dropped a West Michigan D League contest to Big Rapids Crossroads last Wednesday, 8-2.

The Falcons’ Gavi Olivarez extended his goal-scoring streak to three games, but coach Dan Lubin said some early defensive miscues were costly.

Whitehall 8, Hart 0

HART, Sept. 4 — Hart suffered an 8-0 loss last Wednesday in its West Michigan Conference opener against the league stalwart Whitehall Vikings.

No further information was reported.

Shelby 1, Oakridge 1

MUSKEGON, Sept. 4 — Shelby and Oakridge battled to a 1-1 tie last Wednesday in the Tigers’ West Michigan Conference opener.

“Great and even game,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. “We both had some chances to win the game but couldn’t capitalize on them.”

Ludington JV 8, Pentwater 0

LUDINGTON, Sept. 5 — Pentwater lost Thursday’s tussle to the Ludington JV team by an 8-0 score. No further information was reported.

Hart 8,

Walkerville 0

HART, Sept. 6 — Hart rolled to an 8-0 victory Friday against Walkerville, its second win of the season over a county foe.

The Pirates scored five goals in the second half to win the contest by mercy rule.

Ian Mesler and Rigo Rangel led Hart with two goals each. Nahum Rodriguez, David Knobel, Tony Rayo and Paulo Mendes each scored a goal. Bryce Jorisson led Hart with two assists.

Kyan Clark earned the shutout in goal, and Hart’s dominant defensive work held the Wildcats without a shot on goal.

For Walkerville, Jared Lopez made 21 saves.

“As expected, it was a tough game,” Wildcats’ coach Ralph Achterhof said. “We played better in the first half against Hart than we did the entire game against Montague...We look forward to keep putting work in and see how we do against Hart later this season.”

Ravenna 5, Hart 0

RAVENNA, Sept. 9 — Hart lost a 5-0 decision to Ravenna Monday in West Michigan Conference action.

The Pirates (3-3-1, 0-2 WMC) allowed two goals in the first half and three in the second.

Walkerville @

Muskegon Catholic PPD

Walkerville’s scheduled game at Muskegon Catholic Tuesday was postponed due to thunder and lightning in the area.

Assistant coach Mandy Achterhof said the two programs intend to reschedule the game, but no date has been set at press time.

Volleyball

Hesperia 3,

White Cloud 0

WHITE CLOUD, Sept. 4 — Hesperia sent another clear message of its intent to dominate the Central State Activities Association Silver last Wednesday, sweeping White Cloud in three competitive games, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22.

Hesperia (7-4, 2-0 CSAA Silver) fell behind early in game one but was able to come back to win, sparking the Panthers to strong efforts in the final two games as well.

Emily Bayle led Hesperia’s offense with 13 kills and added a team-high nine digs. Rachel Romero added five kills. Delaney Yates had a strong all-around match with three kills, three blocks and three aces. Kyra Sayer posted 14 assists and a pair of blocks, and Brooke Billings also had two blocks.

Pentwater 3,

Walkerville 0

WALKERVILLE, Sept. 5 — Pentwater fought off a solid challenge from Walkerville Thursday to come away victorious in its West Michigan D League opening match, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21.

The Falcons continued to show flashes of brilliance while also showing its inexperience, coach Kerry Newberg said.

“At times we looked great and did some nice things, but other times it took six or seven-point runs by Walkerville before we were able to side out,” Newberg said. “We are young, especially at the setter position, right now so playing more matches will help.”

Terra Cluchey led the Falcons (1-3, 1-0 WMD) with 10 kills and four aces, and Jhordan Miller-Rowe had a team-best six digs to go with five kills. Haidyn Adams notched 16 assists.

Wildcats’ statistics were not reported.

Hart 1-2-1 @

Kingsley Tourney

KINGSLEY, Sept. 7 — Hart earned a 1-2-1 record on Saturday at the Kingsley Tournament, earning its lone win against Manistee.

The Pirates split a match against Grand Traverse Academy and lost to Houghton Lake and Pine River.

Finley Kistler’s serving was one of Hart’s best performances of the day, as she earned 12 aces. Kistler also posted 20 assists. Autumn Sharrow led the Pirate offense with 12 kills, and Nicole Rockwell compiled 32 digs to pace the defense. Lili VanGelderen added 21 digs as well as eight kills.

Shelby 1-4 @ Mt. Pleasant Invitational

MOUNT PLEASANT, Sept. 7 — Shelby ran into good competition Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Invitational and struggled accordingly, posting a 1-4 record.

The Tigers lost their first four matches, to Haslett, Gladwin, Calvin Christian and Mount Pleasant, and didn’t manage more than 18 points in any of the games. Shelby did salvage one win to finish its day, defeating Algonac in a close match.

“Not a great record on the day, but pretty good competition,” Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. “They exposed some of our weaknesses, but hopefully it will make us better as we move forward.”

Sharon Josephson led Shelby’s offense with 19 kills and also posted three aces on the day. Kendall Zoulek paced the defense with 43 digs and added 13 kills. Lauren Dean had 32 assists in the tournament and Morgan Weirich had 40 digs.

Hesperia wins Montabella Invite

BLANCHARD, Sept. 7 — Hesperia earned its second consecutive Montabella Invitational championship Saturday, winning all five of its matches.

The Panthers (12-4) went 3-0 in pool play, then defeated Central Montcalm in the semifinals (25-21, 25-22) and Saranac in the finals (25-19, 25-20) to secure the title.

Emily Bayle again led Hesperia, posting 25 kills, and Rachel Romero, Brooke Billings and Isabelle Rumsey combined for 45 more. On defense, it was Bayle again with 19 digs, and Romero added 12. Kyra Sayer posted 37 assists and Aria Thomas had 24. Rumsey had seven blocks to lead the team.

Shelby 3, Ravenna 2

RAVENNA, Sept. 10 — Shelby volleyball took a huge step Tuesday, rallying from a two-game deficit to stun Ravenna in five games, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12.

The Tigers (6-10-3, 1-1 West Michigan Conference) didn’t light up the stat sheet offensively — Kendall Zoulek led with nine kills — but played solid defense and served well enough to pick up the win.

“What a great dose of medicine for those girls to validate their hard work,” Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. “There have been some teams we’ve been real close to and haven’t been able to finish. Maybe we learned somerthing about ourselves tonight and how to finish close matches.”

Dayden Jacobs led Shelby with seven aces, with Morgan Weirich chipping in three more. Zoulek paced a good defensive effort with 25 digs, and Lauren Dean had 23 assists.

“I’m awful proud of them,” Weirich said. “They had their backs against the wall. This is something last year’s team couldn’t or wouldn’t do. They seem like they have a little different approach to it. A very satisfying win.”

Cross Country

Hart teams win

Mason Co. Central Invitational

SCOTTVILLE, Sept. 5 — Hart’s cross-country teams each came away with victories Thursday at the Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational at Mason County Central.

Even without Savannah Ackley, one of their top runners, the Pirate girls were dominant, with each of the top four finishers. Audrey Enns won the individual title with a time of 19:19.7, and Lynae Ackley placed second with a time of 19:37.7. Third and fourth place, respectively, went to Brenna Aerts (20:29.8) and MacKenzie Stitt (10:31.2). Layla Creed placed eighth (21:21.1) to round out Hart’s scoring.

The Pirate boys placed four of their runners into the top 10, led by Alex Enns, who won the race with a time of 16:25.5. Hunter Tubbs placed fourth with a time of 17:14.2, and Spencer VanderZwaag was sixth (17:36.6). Also scoring were Michael Rubbs (10th, 17:51.7) and Clayton Ackley (11th, 17:56.6).

Walkerville also competed in the race, though it couldn’t score. Shane Achterhof had a strong run for the Wildcats, coming in second place behind Enns (16:48.4). Alex Sheehy took seventh (17:42.98). Fischer Brondstetter was the Wildcats’ other finisher, placing 65th (31:14.5). In the girls’ race, Julie Sheehy paced the Wildcats in 42nd place (27:02.1). Maggie Sweet was 60th (36:34.1) and Hayley Adams took 61st (39:49.0).

Several runners shine @ Fremont Hill & Bale Invitational

FREMONT, Sept. 7 — Walkerville’s Shane Achterhof and Alex Sheehy and Hesperia’s Becci Castillo had the top individual performances locally at Saturday’s Fremont Hill and Bale Invitational.

While neither of their teams could score, the three all finished in the top four individually. Achterhof placed second in the small-school division boys’ race with a time of 17:45.1, and Sheehy was fourth in a time of 18:29.9. Castillo placed fourth in the small-school girls’ race with a time of 23:07.5.

Team-wise, the Shelby girls held the top spot among county teams, finishing in third in their division. This was largely due to junior Alice Josephson, who ran her first varsity race and was great, leading the Tigers with a seventh-place finish and a time of 23:18.2. Maya Cornaby wasn’t far behind, placing 13th (24:05.8). Claire Peterson (27th, 26:35.4), Lindsey Trantham (33rd, 27:19.7) and Lindsey Harvell (37th, 28:55.0) also scored. Lauren Brown was ill and tried to gut out the race, but ended up dropping out.

Also in the girls’ race, Hesperia’s Sydney Hasted took 28th (26:49.2) and Kaylyn Hasty was 43rd (33:04.0). For Walkerville, Julie Sheehy placed 34th (27:34.9) and Maggie Sweet was 45th (35:13.0).

In the boys’ race, Hesperia led the way for county teams, coming in fourth place. Shelby was seventh.

Chris Stapel paced the Panthers, placing 10th (19:37.2). Mack Baird was 26th (21:35.4) and Conner Califf was 36th (22:35.5). Rounding out the scoring were Gabe Gould (41st, 23:30.4) and Evan Bowkamp (42nd, 23:31.7).

For Shelby, Oliver Squire was the top finisher, coming in 29th (21:59.2). Ethan Sill placed 31st (22:12.0). Also scoring were Isaac Scouten (37th, 22:39.2), Jack Southey (50th, 24:10.9) and Tommy Harvell (53rd, 24:39.6).

In addition to Achterhof and Sheehy, Walkerville had two other finishers, Matthew Ashbrook (28th, 21:54.0) and Fischer Brondstetter (62nd, 34:39.0).

Nyberg leads

Falcons @ Marion Steeplechase

MARION, Sept. 7 — Pentwater senior Julien Nyberg led the Falcons Saturday at the Marion Steeplechase, coming in fourth place in the 5K with a time of 21:18.2.

The steeplechase was held in a different format, with varsity runners competing in either a 5K, a two-mile or a 1.25-mile race.

Also in the boys’ 5K, James Davis came in seventh place (24:30.3) and Shane Roberts was 12th (29:54.8). In the boys’ two-mile, Abie VanDuinen placed fifth (14:18.5) and Christian Wright was sixth (14:21.6). Mitchel Daniels took 12th (16:31.0). In the boys’ 1.25-mile, it was Jack Roberts in sixth (10:53.6), followed by Zach Schwarz (12:48.5).

Four Pentwater girls finished. In the two-mile race, Lizzy Arnouts took 14th (19:31.6), Emily Schwarz was 16th (20:05.9) and Abby Hughes was 18th (20:33.4). Ireland Breitner was seventh (13:09.2) in the 1.25-mile race.