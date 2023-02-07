Boys Basketball

Hart 62, White Cloud 45

Hart’s boys basketball team showed some determination on Monday, taking down a White Cloud team 62-45 on a night where the Pirates’ shots just were not falling.

Despite not enjoying their typical ease of scoring, seven different Pirates found the bottom of the net. Parker Hovey (32 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks) led the way with a stat sheet stuffing performance and was accompanied by great performances from teammates like Blake Weirich (18 points, 15 rebounds) and Wyatt Dean (5 steals).

Hart continues to roll through the regular season and now sits at a perfect 14-0 with the win over the Indians.

Pentwater 66, Walkerville 48

It was another instant classic in West Michigan D League action on Wednesday as Walkerville traveled to Pentwater in what ended in a 66-48 win for the Falcons.

The night started with both teams going shot-for-shot, with the Wildcats holding a slight advantage. A flat offense for Pentwater proved costly early and Walkerville took advantage on their own offensive end, knocking down five shots from outside in the first half.

Not wanting to fall to their rival, Pentwater came out of halftime with a renewed focus. Hustle and discipline took an obvious uptick with Kaleb Brown (21 points, 4 rebounds) playing the unlikely hero with a breakout performance. Jonny Arnouts (10 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals) shutdown Walkerville’s lead scorer and by the end of the third quarter, Pentwater was leading 49-42.

Mikey Carlson (15 points, 11 rebounds, 2 seals, 2 assists) completed a double-double in the final eight minutes and was aided by timely shooting from Will Werkema-Grondsma (7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists).

The win boosted Pentwater to 4-10 overall on the year and moved them closer to the .500 mark at 4-6 in-conference. Walkerville fell to 1-12 with the loss.

Lakeview 55, Walkerville 45

Walkerville could not keep up with Lakeview on Monday, falling in a 55-45 contest.

The Wildcats started the night off on the right foot, leading 31-29 through two quarters. Then Lakeview outscored Walkerville 10-4 in the third quarter and raced away with the victory.

Collin Chase (14 points, 7 rebounds) led the way for Walkerville, along with Connor Shafer (9 points).

Walkerville slides to 1-13 overall on the year.

Girls Basketball

Marion 50, Pentwater 23

Pentwater took on Marion on Tuesday without two of their key players – a big reason why they fell 50-23 to the Eagles.

The first quarter set the tone for how the evening would go for the Falcons as they were outscored 15-1. Bad decisions compounded for Pentwater as well, allowing Marion to capitalize and turn mistakes into points early.

Scoring for Pentwater heated up in the second quarter with Ava Johnson and Jocelyn Richison (9 points) each knocking down shots from three-point range. Johnson and Aubrie Adams shouldered a lot of the Falcons’ offensive responsibility with Johnson (10 points) leading her team in scoring.

“Given the lack of manpower, I was really impressed with the fight my girls put up,” Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said. “We played much better in the second quarter, really executing well defensively and we got hot from beyond the arc.

“My seniors played their tails off as well. They played very hard all game long.”

With the loss, Pentwater fell to a 4-8 in-conference record and a 5-10 record overall.

Hart 55, Morley Stanwood 29

Playing on back-to-back nights didn’t seem to phase Hart’s girls basketball team as they rolled to a 55-29 win over Morley Stanwood on Tuesday.

Morley Stanwood, a good team in their own right, came into the game with just two losses on the season. Both of those came to top ten teams in division three. That wasn’t enough to stop Hart from coming out strong and setting the tone early however.

Seniors Aspen Boutell (7 points, 5 assists), Mariana VanAgtmael (11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and Chloe Coker scored 12 of Hart’s first 16 points, leading to a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. From then on, the Pirates’ defense clamped down, allowing just a single point the other way through eight minutes.

Abby Hicks (20 points, 8 steals, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) scored 10 points in the second quarter, propelling her team to an easy win. Addi Hovey (7 points, 9 steals, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks, 5 assists) also filled up the stat sheet.

Hart extended their win streak to eight with the win and advanced their overall record to 12-2.

Oakridge 41, Shelby 26

The Tigers continued to falter without the services of lead guard Molli Schultz, falling to Oakridge 41-26 on Tuesday.

Shelby was led in scoring by Biloxi Lee (13 points, 7 rebounds) and also received valuable contributions from Terri Woodbury (7 rebounds) and Aubrey Klotz (3 assists, 5 rebounds).

That makes four losses in the Tigers’ last five games and slips them to a 7-9 overall record.

Pentwater 48, Bear Lake 34

The Falcons traveled to Bear Lake on Thursday to take on the Lakers in West Michigan D League (WMD), coming out on top 48-34.

“I was a bit nervous going into the game, as I had two key players less than 100 percent due to illness and one coming off an ankle sprain,” Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said. “I wasn’t sure if we would be able to fill in those gaps smoothly. Boy was I wrong.”

Pentwater’s young guards Ava Johnson (9 points, 2 blocks, 1 steal) and Aubrie Adams (14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals) took over the game from the moment they stepped on the floor. With a tight 2-3 zone defense being played by Bear Lake, it was evident the Falcons would have to make their shots.

Johnson was particularly impressive on defense, creating havoc and scoring five straight points to open the game. Jocelyn Richison (10 points, 6 steals, 2 rebounds) pitched in five of her own to help Pentwater own a 12-4 lead after the first quarter.

The third quarter is where things really heated up for the Falcons. Adams hit back-to-back three point shots to seal the win.

Penwater moved to 6-10 overall with the win and now sits at 5-8 inside the WMD.

Hart 44, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 26

Hart traveled to Cornerstone University on Monday to make up a contest with Wyoming Potter’s House Christian that was canceled due to weather. The Pirates survived a slow start, walking out with a 44-26 win.

Both teams struggled to get going offensively in the first quarter, but it was Hart that found their footing in the second quarter to gain a 22-10 lead.

In the third quarter, Hart held the Pumas to just one made basket, extending the lead out to 35-24. The Pirates would hold that lead, pushing their current win streak out to 10.

Addi Hovey (19 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) and Abby Hicks (17 points, 12 steals, 4 assists, 4 rebounds) led the way with double-doubles. Mariana VanAgtmael (6 rebounds, 4 steals) and Aspen Boutell contributed mightily, playing key defensive roles.

The Pirates moved to 14-2 with the victory and maintain an 8-0 in-conference record.

Wrestling

Hart at Fremont

The Pirates traveled to Fremont on Wednesday to take on the host Packers as well as Orchard View. It was another night of wins for Hart as they claimed wins in both duals.

The first dual of the night was with the Cardinals of Orchard View. Hart controlled the mat, walking away with a 63-15 victory and turning their attention to Fremont.

The Packers did little to nothing to stop the Pirates, falling 51-19 and giving Hart a 2-0 record on the day.

Enjoying 2-0 days individually for Hart were Emmanual Ortega (113 lbs.), Halen Boos (120 lbs.), Austin Martinez (126 lbs.), Trayce Tate (132 lbs.), Bryce Jorissen (138 lbs.), Guillermo Ortega (150 lbs.), Alex Hicks (157 lbs. and 165 lbs.) and Adrian Lara (215 lbs.).

Hart rounds out the regular season at 11-1 overall.