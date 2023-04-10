Girls Soccer
Shelby 8, Brethren 0
Shelby’s girls soccer team defeated Brethren in an 8-0 shutout.
Kendall Zaverl was the star of the first half, finding the back of the net three times unassisted to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes.
The second half was a scoring onslaught from every direction for Shelby. Alyse Erickson netted two goals, Aubrey Klotz and Biloxi Lee had one each as well. America Cruz found the net on a corner kick to bring the game’s final score to 8-0.
“Overall It was a good first game,” Shelby coach Pete Peterson said. “We were able to limit their shots, allowing only four over the entire game. In the second half we picked up our passing and communication and were able to put together some nice scoring opportunities, ending with 17 shots on goal.”
The Tigers moved out to 1-0 with the non-conference win over the Bobcats.
Reed City 6, Hart 3
Hart’s girls soccer team opened their season with a 6-3 loss at home to Reed City.
After the Coyotes’ first goal of the game sailed over the head of Hart’s Mya Chickering, the Pirates were able to answer back on the leg of Sandy Salgado. Tied at 1-1, Hart would give up two consecutive goals before 20 minutes had ticked away.
Salgado netted her second goal before Hart gave up another two goals to trail 2-5 at halftime.
Hart controlled the pace of the game in the second half, allowing just five shots by Reed City. Brooklyn Storms sent home a shot that hit the crossbar before finding Salgado waiting on the rebound. Salgado promptly punched it in to complete her hat trick.
The Coyotes rounded out the night with a goal of their own, sending Hart to 0-1 with a 6-3 loss.
Baseball
Evart 6, Hart 5
In the first game of a double header, Hart’s baseball team fell to Evart 6-5.
With a close battle throughout, the Pirates knotted the game at 5-5 in the top of the seventh and final inning. Unfortunately, Evart earned the walkoff win, knocking in the final run to come away victorious.
Leading the way for Hart on the mound was Blake Weirich (5 Ks) and Carter Ramseyer (2 Ks). Ty Schlukebir had an active night hitting, with two hits resulting in 2 RBIs.
The Pirates moved to 0-1 with the loss.
Evart 10, Hart 2
Evart capped the night off with a 10-2 win over Hart, moving the Pirates to 0-2.
A rough first inning saw the Pirates surrender all 10 of Evart’s runs. Hart never gave up however, battling in the fourth inning to recover two runs.
Avery Guikema pitched three shutout innings in his first varsity action.
“We nearly completed the late comeback in the first game,” Hart coach David Riley said. “I thought we competed well. We certainly saw some early season mistakes and hope to learn from them going forward. Game two just didn’t get going for us as we struggled to make three outs in a bad first inning.”
Softball
Hart 8, Onekama 7
The Pirates’ softball team squeezed out a close 8-7 win over a good Onekama squad.
Hart fought off the Portagers after they gained a 3-0 lead with some key bunts in the first few innings. The Pirates answered with six unanswered runs.
Gabby Schmieding picked up her first win of the season as a pitcher while Abby Hicks and Mackenna Carrier had phenomenal games on defense.
Hicks also led offensively, going 3-4 at the plate and coming up a homerun shy of hitting for the cycle. Carrier was the hero of the day, batting in a run on a sacrifice fly to center field to close out the win.
The Pirates moved to 1-0 to start their year.
Hart 12, Onekama 12
The nightcap between Hart and Onekama finished with the sun setting before play could finish and earning each team a tie, 12-12.
Hart had firm control of that game, leading 12-6 through three innings. Onekama did not go away however, battling back to force the tie.
Makayla Rockwell led the way offensively along with Kelsey Copenhaver. Both were 2-4 at the plate with two singles. Copenhaver was on the mound for Hart and earned the no-decision, striking out four batters through five innings and surrendering four hits.
Hart moved to 1-0-1 with the tie.