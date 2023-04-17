Baseball
Hart 19, Pentwater 1
After a scheduling conflict left Hart without an opponent on Tuesday, April 11 neighboring Pentwater invited the Pirates to their field. Hart walked away with a 19-1 victory in that game, thanks to the big bat of senior Kyan Clark.
Hart junior Blake Werich started the night off with a triple that scored one run. That was just one of Hart’s 20 hits on the night.
A big second inning for the Pirates saw 13 runs cross the plate. Ty Schlukebir, Weirich, Avery Guikema and Eian Sawdy all hit singles with Carter Ramseyer recording a double. Clark also put up a double, but he also watched one leave the park off his bat in that same inning. Clark would finish the night with seven RBIs.
On the mound was Tyler VanderZanden who threw two innings, allowing zero runs on no hits and two strikeouts. Noah Smith came in relief, throwing one inning for the Pirates.
For Pentwater, Malachi Bigsby was the starting pitcher. Bigsby allowed 20 hits and 19 runs over three innings while striking out three batters.
Bigsby also scored the Falcons lone run of the game on an RBI from Abrahm Kieda in the third inning.
Hart moved to 1-2 with the win while the Falcons dropped their first action and now sit at 0-1.
Softball
MCC 21, Shelby 2
Shelby suffered a tough 21-2 loss to Mason County Central on Tuesday, April 11 in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Spartans hammered in 11 runs in the game’s opening stanza with six players recording an RBI. The MCC bats were active with two home run swings among the team’s ten hits.
MCC’s pitching was also effective, surrendering two runs and three hits over two innings while striking out five batters and walking just one.
Claire Gowell picked up the loss for the Tigers, allowing 18 runs on seven hits and one strikeout through two innings. Addison Shook threw one inning in relief.
Aspen Corey was Shelby’s best batter with two hits in two attempts at the plate.
MCC 18, Shelby 2
The second game of the evening didn’t do much to spell the Tigers’ rough start as they fell, 18-2, to MCC.
After staying close in the first inning, Shelby surrendered six runs in the second inning and another 10 in the third and final frame.
The Tigers recorded just two hits on the day from Lanie Hutchinson and A. Cortes.
Addison Shook picked up the loss, allowing 18 runs on 17 hits, zero strikeouts and two batters walked.
Shelby fell to 0-4 with the pair of losses.
Whitehall 15, Hart 5
After leaving Whitehall in shambles with a five run first inning, Hart couldn’t keep the momentum going, falling to the Vikings, 15-5, in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 11.
The Pirates played sound defense that included a few splash plays. Maryn Klotz made a diving catch in right field that saved two runs while Kelsey Copenhaver preserved an early lead with solid plays from third base. Hart also only committed one error in that game.
Copenhaver also led the offense with three hits – all singles – and junior Julia Bishop followed with two hits. Abby Hicks, Gabby Schmieding, Makenna Carrier and Leah Walker all contributed one hit each.
Schmieding was given the loss in the pitching circle as she failed to strike out a single batter while walking 13.
Whitehall 18, Hart 2
Tuesday, April 11’s night cap didn’t provide much relief for Hart as they lost, 18-2, to Whitehall after four innings of play.
The Vikings were in the midst of a no-hitter but it was Abby Hicks who was able to break it up with two outs in the final inning. Hicks knocked in her first homerun of the season, scoring herself and Leah Walker on the play.
Kelsey Copenhaver was given the loss on the mound, striking out four batters and walking eight others.
The Pirates moved to 1-2-1 with the doubleheader losses to Whitehall.
Montague JV 16,
Shelby 5
Shelby’s softball team fell into a hole they couldn’t dig out of when they took on Montague’s JV squad on Thursday, April 13, dropping the game, 16-5.
The Tigers’ defense struggled to contain the Wildcats, allowing seven runs in the fifth inning that put Montague’s lead out of reach.
Claire Gowell picked up the loss, allowing four hits and nine runs through three innings. Gowell also struck out three batters. Lanie Hutchinson and Makailyn Meyers managed multiple hits for the Tigers, leading the way for their team. Hutchinson also finished with three stolen bases.
Hart 18, Ludington 12
Hart managed to outlast Ludington in a high-scoring affair, walking away with an 18-12 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.
Gabby Schmieding pulled in the win, pitching a complete game, allowing eight hits and 12 runs while striking out three.
Abby Hicks notched her second home run of the year, sending the ball over the fence in the third inning.
The Pirates tallied 14 hits in the game. Makenna Carrier, Kelsey Copenhaver, Juliah Bishop and Nora Chickering all collected multiple hits with all four tallying two hits. Ambrielle Duncan also tossed in two stolen bases as the Pirates owned the base paths with eight total.
Hart 7, Ludington 7
Hart and Ludington battled to a 7-7 tie in the second of two games on Thursday, April 13, before the game was ended after five innings.
Hart held a 7-6 lead in the top of the fifth inning before the Orioles drew a walk and scored the tying run.
The Pirates notched six runs in the third inning thanks to singles from Gabby Schmieding and Makenna Carrier, a walk by Leah Walker and a groundout from Hailey Bond.
Schmieding, Carrier, Kelsey Copenhaver and Nora Chickering all managed one hit to lead Hart.
The Pirates moved to a 2-2-2 record with the win and tie in doubleheader action.
Montague 15,
Hesperia 11
Hesperia narrowly lost the opening game of a doubleheader against Montague, falling 15-11.
The Panthers were led on offense by senior Ali Townsend who recorded an RBI on two hits while also drawing two walks and crossing the plate three times. Triniti Tanner also had a nice game on the bats, tallying two hits and two RBIs.
Molly Norris took the loss on the rubber, throwing six innings.
Montague 23,
Hesperia 13
In game two of the doubleheader, Hesperia struggled to keep up with Montague in a 23-13 loss.
Triniti Tanner found four hits in that game and two RBIs to boot. Nat McGahan and Mia Milner both recorded two hits with 5 RBIs between the two of them.
Molly Norris pitched the second game as well, taking two losses on the day.
Girls Soccer
N. Muskegon 5, Hart 0
Hart faced a tough opponent in North Muskegon on Wednesday, April 12 and it showed as the Pirates were unable to keep up, falling 5-0.
The Norsemen have been undefeated in the West Michigan Conference for the last two years. Hart’s effort in holding their opponent to three goals in the first half and two in the second was a major accomplishment.
Keeper Mya Chickering recorded a whopping 22 saves in the game and Hart’s defense was a real bright spot for the team.
The loss moved Hart to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in the WMC.
Hart 1, Wyoming PH 1
Hart had a strong performance when they took on Wyoming Potter’s House on Friday, April 14, ultimately coming away with a 1-1 tie.
The first 12 minutes saw the Pirates dominate possession with excellent play from Sydney Goodrich, Bresyln Porter and Julia Greiner. Greiner was able to find attacking teammates multiple times, earning the Pirates several early chances. Hart was unable to capitalize, which allowed their opponent to storm back.
PH pressured Hart’s defense and goalkeeper Mya Chickering and eventually scored on a rebound that was knocked out of Chickering’s hands after a collision with an opposing striker.
Junior Cristela Rangel punched in a goal of her own to even the score at 1-1, where it would stay for the remainder of the game.
Hart moved to 0-2-1 on the year, still searching for their first win.
Shelby at Oakridge Tournament
Shelby’s girls soccer team traveled to Oakridge on Saturday, April 15 where they took on three teams, coming away with a 2-1 record on the day.
First up was host Oakridge for the Tigers. Shelby found great play out of Kendall Zaverl and Alyse Erickson. Each scored a goal in the first half before Oakridge found one of their own. Zaverl would find another in the second half to give the Tigers the 3-1 win.
The Tigers then fell to a really good West Michigan Aviation Academy squad by a 5-1 score. Zaverl scored the only Shelby goal on an assist from America Cruz.
The day ended for Shelby on a positive note as they downed Montague 2-0. Once again Erickson and Zaverl starred. Erickson picked up a goal assisted by Zaverl in the first half and Zaverl found her own on a penalty kick in the second half.
By the end of the tournament, Shelby advanced their record to 3-3 overall on the year.
Track & Field
Hart/Shelby at MCC
Hart’s track and field team kicked off the first of their conference meets on Tuesday, April 11 knocking off both MCC and Shelby en route to first place finishes.
The Pirates boys took down MCC, 96-41, and Shelby, 118-10, while the girls took down the same pair of opponents by scores of 106-39 and 119-12.
Hart was responsible for 13 first place finishes on the boys end and the girls had 14 of their own.
“We had some great weather for this time of the year with a few lifetime PR’s to show for it,” Hart boys head coach Ken Kimes said. “We also created multiple relay teams to create some competition for ourselves. It was great to see both our older and younger boys and girls dominate on the Spartan’s track.”
Both Pirate teams remained undefeated with their victories, boasting a 9-0 record on the year.
Shelby, despite losing to both Hart and MCC, did get some good finishes out of their athletes. On the boys end, Trey Gauthier and Isaac Garcia both scored top-10 finishes in the 100m run. Bishop Lee also recorded a PR in the discus throw, placing third in that event.
For Shelby’s girls, Catalina Stong and Emma Soelberg had nice performances. Both finished top-three in the 1600m and Soelberg was a first place finisher in the 3200m.
Hart at Warrior Invite
Hart’s boys and girls track and field teams made the trip to Chippewa Hills on Saturday for the Warrior Invite, facing 14 other schools.
The girls team finished in sixth place, despite missing several athletes. Alyson Enns impressed with a first place finish in the 3200m and the Pirate’s 4x100m relay team composed of Kelly VanderKodde, Laura Bitely, Addison Hain and Aspen Boutell placed second.
The boys team came away with a first place finish as a team, continuing their undefeated season. The medals were all over for the Pirates. Revin Gale, Guillermo Ortega, Clayton Ackley and Easton VanderZwaag dominated the running events while Kellen Kimes proved his dominance in the throwing events.
Golf
Shelby/Hart/Hesperia at Hart Jamboree
Shelby opened its season with a seventh place finish in Thursday, April 13’s Hart Jamboree at the Colonial Golf Club.
Shelby’s inexperience showed through as the Tigers’ top four scores combined for a team total of 262 after 9 holes. Mason Garcia (53) and Carson Claeys (62) finished as Shelby’s top two performers. Bishop Lee (71) and Ignacio Ortiz (76) both participated in their first high school golf match.
Hart hosted the meet and placed fifth out of the seven teams in attendance with a score of 247. Hesperia shot a 251 and placed sixth.