Boys Basketball
Pentwater 74, Big Rapids Crossroads 23
Baldwin 62, Pentwater 36
After earning a bye in the first round of Districts, Pentwater responded with a 74-23 beating of inter-division rival Big Rapids Crossroads in the D4 District Semifinals.
The first half push that the Falcons made was incredible as they pieced together a 40-point lead by the end of two quarters. Leading the way in scoring was a four-headed offensive attack including Jonny Arnouts, Mikey Carlson, Will Werkema-Grondsma and Trey Johnson.
Arnouts (12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) and Carlson (12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steal) led the charge. Werkema-Grondsma (9 points, 9 assists, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals) was a do-it-all man as well, nearly scoring a triple-double.
Pentwater advanced to the District Finals with the win, where they were matched up with top-seeded Baldwin. The Falcons would fall in that game by a score of 62-36.