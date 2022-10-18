Boys Soccer

Hart 8, Newaygo

(District Quarterfinals)

The Pirates mercy ruled Newaygo in the first round of Districts, riding a 4 goal performance by Guillermo Ortega to the 8-0 win.

Ortega got the scoring off to a start when Tony Rayo gave him a pass on a throw-in just six minutes into the opening half. The Pirates would never look back, pressuring Newaygo’s defense without allowing a single shot on their own goal.

Hart scored again at the 23 minute mark, after a well placed ball bounced into the Lions’ penalty area allowing Tyler Larios-Mendez to poke the ball to Ortega who buried his shot in the back of the net.

Just six minutes later, Bryce Jorissen nailed a corner kick into the Newaygo defense, resulting in an own goal to put the Pirates up 3-0. Adrian Belmares offered his team another quick goal, striking 45 seconds later to increase the lead to 4-0. That goal was Belmares fourth goal of the season and first in postseason play.

Ortega scored two straight goals to close out the half with a 6-0 lead. His night did not end there however, as he added an assist to Jorissen who worked in a shot that was deflected, allowing him to clean it up and record the score. Adan Cruz ended the night with a right-side shot that mercy ruled the Lions with 37 minutes left in the second half.

“The pressure from the forwards and midfield made our job so easy,” Hart’s Diego Escamilla said. “All we had to do was collect whatever got through and play it back into the mids (midfielders).”

Volleyball

Hart 3, Holton 2

The Pirates traveled to Holton for the second to last conference game of the season, showing plenty of grit in a 3-2 victory that needed five sets to determine a victor.

Hart started out the first set strong, but allowed the Red Devils to close the gap late to force extra points. The Pirates closed that set out with a 28-26 win. The second set was controlled by Holton as they closed out Hart by a score of 25-17.

The back-and-forth nature of the evening continued when Hart took the third set 25-20 only to fall 25-20 to Holton after struggling to read some crucial tips. The fifth and final set would determine the night as the Pirates came out with a 15-10 win.

Statistical leaders for Hart included Mya Chickering (3 aces, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs), Mariana VanAgtmael (3 aces, 1 assist, 15 digs), Addi Hovey (1 assist, 23 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs), Gabby Schmieding (2 aces, 3 kills, 1 block, 4 digs), Rayah Helenhouse (3 assists, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Kelsey Copenhaver (1 ace, 16 assists, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs) and MaKayla Rockwell (1 ace, 11 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs).

Hart improves to 21-4-4 overall on the year with a 4-1 record in the conference.

Walkerville 1, Brethren 3

Walkerville started their night against Brethren off strong with a 25-18 win in the first set, ultimately falling in three consecutive matches to record a 3-1 loss.

The Wildcats lost the second and third sets in close battles 25-23 and 25-21 before struggling to match their opponent in a 25-10 loss in the fourth and final set.

Noa Aoki (5 aces, 9 kills) led the Wildcats and was assisted by Sarissa Conkle (2 aces, 5 kills), Macy Garrett (1 ace, 7 kills) and Maria Rodriguez (3 kills).

Hart at Volley Against Violence Tournament

(Hesperia)

The Pirates traveled to Hesperia to participate in the Volley Against Violence Tournament, coming away with a split record of 2-2.

It was a slow start for Hart as they went 0-2-1 in pool play, losing to Grant 0-2 by matching set scores of 25-22 in their first action of the day. The Pirates moved on to White Cloud, falling 27-26 after the Indians reached the scoring cap in the first set. Hart battled back to take the second set 25-23 to finish with a 1-1 tie.

In the final game of pool play, the Pirates took on Hesperia and fell in both sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-20. Lack of communication held the Pirates back, but they advanced to the Silver Bracket to take on Reed City.

After falling 25-19 in the first set, Hart surged past Reed City in the second and third set to advance to the finals against Onekema. Despite some struggle in that championship game, the Pirates won two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-21 to finish as Silver Bracket Champions.

Leaders for the Pirates included: Mya Chickering (6 aces, 4 assists, 21 kills, 32 digs), Mariana VanAgtmael (3 aces, 1 assist, 3 kills, 59 digs), Addi Hovey (5 aces, 35 kills, 16 blocks and 4 digs), Gabby Schmieding (8 kills, 10 digs), Rayah Helenhouse (2 assists, 2 kills, 1 dig), Kelsey Copenhaver (9 aces, 29 assists, 8 kills, 24 digs), Grace Gamble (8 aces, 4 assists, 5 kills, 1 block, 4 digs) and MaKayla Rockwell (6 aces, 25 assists, 12 digs).