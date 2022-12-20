Girls Basketball

Hart 63, Ravenna 15

Hart traveled to Ravenna to take on the Bulldogs,coming away with a dominant 63-15 victory over the Bulldogs.

After not playing for a week after Muskegon Heights Academy canceled, the PIrates came out and showed no signs of rust, putting up 30 points in the first quarter. Sophomore Addi Hovey (18 points, 8 rebounds 6 steals) was big with 14 points in the opening eight minutes.

Defense ruled the remainder of the first half, with Hart holding Ravenna to just six combined points to give them a 43-6 lead. The Pirates finished the night off with 20 points in the second half to give them the win.

Combining with Hovey on the night were Abby Hicks (14 points, 11 steals, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and Mariana VanAgtmael (8 points).

Hart moved to 3-0 (2-0 in-conference) with the win.

Holton 57, Hesperia 12

Hesperia found themselves on the wrong side of a newly established rivalry game within the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division, falling to Holton 57-12.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Grace Weberg (4 points) and Sammy Logana (4 points, 2 assists). Alana Nadjkovic was the lead rebounder with 6.

The loss moved Hesperia to 1-5 and 0-2 in the WMC Rivers Division.

Big Rapids Crossroads 49,

Pentwater 28

Pentwater hosted Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy (BRCCA) on Friday, falling 49-28.

The Falcons got out to a 7-0 lead early, but a couple of mistakes led them into key foul trouble.

“We have a lot of kids fighting through some illness and it showed tonight,” Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said. “Lots of mental errors and we tired out quickly. This is the wrong team to tire out against though, as they have some kids that can really push in transition.”

The Falcons fell victim to poor shooting as they went 12/52 on the night and were just unable to convert on their offensive opportunities.

Pentwater was led by Jocelyn Richison (12 points, 2 steals) and Mackenna Hasil (8 points, 8 rebounds). The loss pushes Pentwater to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the WMD.

Hart 63,

North Muskegon 17

After opening their season with three victories on the road, Hart was able to play in their own gym, taking advantage of the crowd in a 63-17 win.

An advantage in athleticism and team quickness led to the Pirates compiling 14 steals and 27 points in the first quarter. That boiled over to the second quarter as Hart scored 24 to give them a 51-12 lead heading to the lockers.

There was a dip in intensity for the home team in the second half, but they still managed to extend the lead, finishing at 63-17.

Addi Hovey (22 points, 10 rebounds, 9 steals, 3 assists) narrowly missed out on a triple-double while Abby Hicks (13 points, 10 steals, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and Mariana VanAgtmael (9 points, 5 assists) also had impressive outings.

The victory pushed Hart to 4-0 overall (3-0 WMC Rivers Division).

Buckley 52, Pentwater 14

Illness was a factor on Monday as Pentwater dropped a non-conference matchup in Buckley 52-14.

The Falcons were without multiple players including Ava Johnson, Ireland Breitner and Madelyn Green, forcing them to utilize the five-quarter rule in order to fit in both the JV and varsity contests.

“I was proud of the girls’ effort tonight,’ Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said. “We actually got a lot of looks that we wanted, broke the press effectively and got to the free throw line. Where we struggled was finishing those opportunities.”

Mackenna Hasil (3 points, 3 rebounds) and Jocelyn Richison (3 points) led the Falcons. Pentwater moved to 2-5 overall and still stands at 2-3 in the WMD.

Boys Basketball

Brethren 58, Pentwater 54

The Falcons had themselves a night to remember in Brethren as they fell in a 58-54 affair.

Pentwater, a team that was out-sized by the Bobcats down low, didn’t miss a beat even after playing back-to-back nights. The Falcons found themselves within reach of victory with 35 seconds left, but sophomore Will Werkema-Grondsma (10 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals) was unable to connect on a pair of three-point shots.

The theme of the night for Pentwater was missed opportunities from the stripe as they went just 9/21 on free throws. That gave Brethren the 58-54 win.

Pentwater’s Mikey Carlson (18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 assist) had a great game along with Jonny Arnouts (13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal).

The loss moved the Falcons to 1-2 overall and 1-1 inside the West Michigan D League (WMD).

North Muskegon 60,

Hesperia 14

The Panthers were unable to get into an offensive flow as they took on North Muskegon in a 60-14 loss.

North Muskegon outscored Hesperia in all four quarters, but did their damage early with a 36-8 lead heading into halftime.

“North Muskegon came out strong and played great on both ends of the floor,” Hesperia head coach Andrew Worcester said. “Certainly a tough opening game to have going into our first conference game in the West Michigan Conference. We accomplished a few goals defensively that we can be happy with and I’m proud of the effort and commitment to improving.”

The Panthers were led by Matteo Materdomini (4 points) and Ethan O’Neil (4 points). The loss moved Hesperia to 0-5 overall and 0-1 inside the WMC Rivers Division.

Bear Lake 50,

Walkerville 45

After leading for the entirety of the first half, Walkerville could not hang on in a 50-45 loss to Bear Lake.

Turnovers got the best of the Wildcats after they started with a 24-16 lead, allowing Bear Lake to outscore them and come out with the victory.

Zeontae De La Paz (13 points, 12 rebounds, 8 blocks, 6 steals) led the way for Walkerville and was accompanied by Connor Shafer (14 points) and Jordan Oomen (7 points).

Walkerville moved to 0-3 overall and within the WMD.

Marion 58, Pentwater 36

For the third time within the same week, Pentwater headed on the road – this time dropping a 58-36 game to Marion.

The Falcons struggled finding their feet both offensively and defensively in the first half which allowed their opponent to get out in front. Pentwater did find some momentum after scoring 20 points in the third quarter, but it was too late.

Mikey Carlson (17 points) led the team in scoring while Will Werkema-Grondsma (13 points, 10 rebounds) put up a double-double.

The Falcons moved to 1-3 overall and 1-2 inside the WMD.

Ravenna 61, Shelby 41

The Tigers were unable to stop the Bulldogs on the road, falling to Ravenna 61-41.

Carson Claeys (18 points, 5 rebounds) led Shelby, but it wasn’t enough to stop their opponent. Ravenna consistently dominated the boards and turnover differential while out-shooting the Tigers 44 percent to Shelby’s 36 percent.

Western Michigan Christian 58, Pentwater 48

Pentwater finished up a grueling four-game road trip that took place over eight days, falling to Western Michigan Christian 58-48 on Monday.

The Falcons opened the evening with a 16-9 lead in the first quarter. The second quarter continued to display impressive defensive effort only allowing 11 points, but offense was hard to conjure, leaving them up only two points at halftime.

The Warriors were able to piece together some nice offense in the second half to complete the comeback and defeat Pentwater 58-48.

Will Werkema-Grondsma (17 points, 15 rebounds) had another impressive outing as Jonny Arnouts (10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals), Mikey Carlson (13 points, 5 rebounds) and Kaleb Brown (8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) also contributed.

Pentwater fell to 1-4 overall with the loss, sitting at 1-1 in the WMD.

Wrestling

Hart at Oakridge

The Pirates’ wrestling team traveled to Oakridge to take on the Eagles and North Muskegon in a tri-meet that saw Hart leave 2-0 on the night.

Hart started the night against the Norsemen, taking them down 72-6 by virtue of seven pinfall victories. Among those victors by pinfall were Logan Jorissen (126-lb.), Joseluis Anaverde (132-lb.), Bryce Jorissen (138-lb.), Connor Edwards (144-lb.), Josue “Chico” Salgado (150-lb.), Alex Hicks (165-lb.) and Ivan Lara (285-lb.). Hart also took several other matchups by virtue of forfeits.

The host Eagles didn’t put up much of a fight against the Pirates, falling 78-0. Halen Boos, Logan and Bryce Jorissen, Anaverde, Edwards, Salgado, Guillermo Ortega, Hicks, Darice Mosely, Zane Thomas, Adrian TIce and Lara all won by pinfall. There wasn’t a single Pirate that lost a match against Oakridge.

Shelby at Mason County

Central

The Tigers won a tough contest with the Spartans of Mason County Central, coming out on top 42-36.

Among Shelby’s winners by pinfall were Luis Cesarez (113-lb.), Ivan Fessenden (175-lb.) and Travis Boughan (215-lb.). Mauricio Castillo (165-lb.) and Alex Calixto (190-lb.) both won by decision with a slew of others taking their wins by forfeit.

Shelby at Orchard View

Shelby lost their second match of the year 44-25 as they headed to Muskegon to take on the Cardinals of Orchard View.

Winners for the Tigers included Luis Cesarez (113-lb.), Ben Cederquist (132-lb.), Mauricio Castillo (165-lb.), Ivan Fessenden (175-lb.) and Nick Cano (106-lb.).

Shelby at Allendale

Shelby couldn’t keep up with Allendale as they fell 66-12 on the road.

The Tigers won three matches on the day with Luis Cesarez (113-lb.) and Ben Cederquist (132-lb.) winning by decision while Juan Brito (120-lb.) took his match by pinfall.