Boys Soccer

Shelby 4, Reed City 2

SHELBY, Aug. 21 — Shelby picked up its first victory of the season last Wednesday against Reed City by a 4-2 score.

The Tigers scored all four of their goals in a productive first half, getting two each from Diego Gonzalez and Layton Jennings. Both players had an assist as well. Joseph Hayes and Brandon Rabe each also had an assist.

”It was great to see that we were able to make great consecutive passes throughout both halves, especially the first one,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. “We controlled the middle and had possession most of the time (in the first half).”

Fremont 3, Shelby 1

FREMONT, Aug. 22 — A rough first half cost the Shelby Tigers their chance at a win at Fremont Thursday, as they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Packers.

Shelby, who was missing key defenseman Joseph Hayes, struggled with communication on the back end, enabling the hosts to push three goals into the net.

“Our passing was not working very well overall,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. “In the second half, we finally showed up to play, we started to play our passing game, and were able to score a goal.”

Logan Claeys scored the Tigers’ lone goal in the game, and Ben Kelley made 14 saves in net.

Hart 5, Reed City 3

REED CITY, Aug. 26 — Hart defeated Reed City Monday in a non-conference battle, 5-3. No further information was reported.

Volleyball

Shelby 1-3-1 @

Ludington Invitational

LUDINGTON, Aug. 23 — Shelby performed solidly in Friday’s season-opening Ludington Invitational despite a 1-3-1 record. With a young roster once again this year, Shelby coach Tom Weirich was looking for signs of improvement, and he got them, as the Tigers competed well in at least one game of each match.

Shelby’s lone win came over Mason County Central by a close 26-24, 25-23 score, but the highlight of the day was probably the Tigers’ split with Beaverton; Weirich said the game Shelby took off the Beavers was the only one they lost all day.

Shelby lost two-gamers to Ludington, Reed City and Clare, but scored at least 19 points in one game of each match.

“We have some stuff to build off,” Weirich said. “We talked about how we’re a young team yet, for two years in a row, but we’re starting to put things together.”

Kendall Zoulek led the Tigers’ defense with 51 digs, and Sharon Josephson topped the offense with 20 kills. Lauren Dean posted 35 assists, with MaKennah Sawyer adding 20. Dean also had seven aces.

Hesperia 1-2 @ WM Christian Invitational

MUSKEGON, Aug. 24 — Despite a 1-2 record, Hesperia got what it wanted out of Saturday’s season-opening Western Michigan Christian Invitational.

The Panthers beefed up their schedule this year in hopes of advancing further in the state tournament after winning their first-ever district title last fall. The WMC meet was the first stop on that new journey.

Hesperia opened the tournament with a close loss to WMC, 25-18, 25-17, but then avenged last season’s regional defeat against NorthPointe Christian by picking up a 25-17, 25-13 win. The Panthers dropped their bracket match to Covenant Christian in three games to end their day.

The Panthers served well in the tournament, with three players recording six or more aces. Rylee Gleason led the way with eight. Emily Bayle paced the offense with 16 kills. Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas, returning setters, combined for 39 assists, and Bayle and Rachel Romero had 18 digs apiece to lead the defense.

Shelby 2-0, Pentwater 0-2 @ Evart Tri

EVART, Aug. 26 — Although they saw much different results in the record book, both Shelby and Pentwater came away from Monday’s Evart Tri very pleased with what they saw.

That was especially true for the Tigers, who won both their matches, edging Pentwater 25-20, 26-24, and beating Evart 25-23, 25-17. That extended their winning streak to three and showed the growth the young team has had since last season.

“Good things are starting to happen early in the season that we didn’t see last year,” Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. “It was a good night for us. We found a way to win a couple of close ones. The girls are finding a way to get confidence in their skill sets.”

Kendall Zoulek had a strong all-around night, posting a team-best 12 kills and adding 16 digs and four aces. Morgan Weirich led the defense with 26 digs, and Lauren Dean had 24 assists and four aces. Sharon Josephson added 10 kills.

Pentwater dropped the Evart match 25-11, 26-24 in addition to the loss to Shelby in the Falcons’ season opener, but coach Kerry Newberg saw plenty to like, especially from setter Haidyn Adams, who’s been in the role less than a week but had 28 assists.

“Once we work out some early season kinks with new players, we will be well on our way, as all of the girls are athletic and the hardworking players have stayed,” Newberg said.

Terra Cluchey carried the Falcons, hitting over .600 for the night and posting 23 kills. She also had a team-high 23 digs and shared the team lead in aces with Mikaylyn Kenney, with three.

“We are very young and predictably inconsistent,” Newberg said. “Terra and Jhordan (Miller-Rowe) have to make many plays and help the younger or inexperienced players around.”

Cross Country

Hesperia boys 8th @ OV Invitational

MUSKEGON, Aug. 19 — Hesperia opened its cross-country season last Monday at the Orchard View Invitational. The Panthers’ boys finished in eighth place while the girls could not score.

Chris Stapel led the Panther boys, coming in 19th place with a time of 19:05.2. Mack Baird was the second Panther to finish, in 77th (23:42.1). Also scoring were freshman Connor Califf (82nd, 24:00.6), freshman Evan Bowkamp (91st, 25:14.6) and Jake Smith (92nd, 25:40.8).

Hesperia’s girls had four finishers, led by Becci Castillo, who came in 21st place with a time of 23:06.2. Other finishers were Taylor Stapel (68th, 27:53.7), freshman Sydney Hasted (82nd, 29:30.6) and Kaylyn Hasty (101st, 34:55.2).

County teams race @ Hesperia Invitational

HESPERIA, Aug. 21 — Many county racers took the course last Wednesday at Hesperia’s annual Baker Woods Invitational, although none of the teams scored due to lack of manpower.

The top finisher on the day was Walkerville’s Shane Achterhof, coming off a tremendous junior season. His senior debut was strong as well as he came in fourth place in the small-school race, posting a time of 18:57.5. Alex Sheehy came in 15th, earning a time of 20:34.99. For the Wildcat girls, Julie Sheehy placed 36th (31:11.8) and Hayley Adams was 56th (42:46.6).

In the large-school division, Shelby ran in its season opener. The Tigers’ girls had two top finishers in Maya Cornaby and Lauren Brown. Cornaby finished in 15th place with a time of 26:10.0, and Brown was 16th in a time of 26:13.3. Claire Peterson (39th, 30:17.3) and Lindsey Harvell (52nd, 32:51.6) also finished for the girls. Only two Shelby boys finished — Oliver Squire (35th, 22:46.5) and Tommy Harvell (71st, 27:59.1).

Becci Castillo led the Hesperia girls, placing 10th with a time of 25:22.7. Taylor Stapel followed in 30th with a time of 30:24.6. Other finishers were Sydney Hasted (34th, 30:38.6) and Kaylyn Hasty (54th, 38:47.2). Three Hesperia boys finished, led by Chris Stapel in 18th place (21:06.1). Mack Baird (32nd, 23:33.5) and Gabriel Brasser (49th, 26:24.5) also came across for the Panthers.

Pentwater had four runners finish. Julien Nyberg led the Falcon boys in 27th place (22:56.8), and James Davis was 35th (23:51.3). Christian Wright placed 50th (27:58.1). Lizzy Arnouts was the only Falcon girl to race, coming in 49th (37:17.6).

Hart girls start off well @ Benzie Central

BENZONIA, Aug. 24 — The two-time defending state champion Hart Pirate girls cross-country team didn’t show any signs of slowing down Saturday in its season opener, placing a strong third in the large-school division of the Benzie Central Invitational. The Pirates finished behind only two much larger schools, Traverse City Central and Northville.

Hart had three finishers in the top 13, and each of them — cousins Savannah Ackley, Lynae Ackley and Audrey Enns — finished within five seconds of one another. Savannah placed 10th in a time of 19:04.9, Lynae was 11th at 19:05.9 and Enns was 13th at 19:09.6. MacKenzie Stitt was Hart’s fourth finisher, in 36th (20:08.6), and Brenna Aerts came in 39th (20:15.0).

The Hart boys raced well too, finishing ninth in an extremely competitive field. Junior Alex Enns led the way, coming in 17th place with a time of 16:40.8. Hunter Tubbs was 42nd in a time of 17:30.7. Also scoring were freshman Clayton Ackley in his debut race (53rd, 17:41.3), Spencer VanderZwaag (56th, 17:49.3) and Michael Tubbs (62nd, 17:57.6).

Another individual standout Saturday was Walkerville’s Shane Achterhof, who came in third place in the small-school race with a time of 16:51.3. Teammate Alex Sheehy also performed well, coming in 14th with a time of 17:44.5. For the Wildcat girls, Julie Sheehy was 99th (26:08.6) and Hayley Adams was 157th (37:19.6).

Also in the small-school division, Chris Stapel led Hesperia boys’ finishers with a time of 18:20.8, good for 29th place. Gabriel Brasser took 132nd (22:36.2) and freshmen Connor Califf and Evan Bowkamp took 151st (23:33.7) and 153rd (23:37.4) respectively. In the girls’ race, Becci Castillo came in 19th place (21:58.2), followed later by Sydney Hasted (79th, 24:46.6), Taylor Stapel (80th, 24:47.3) and Kaylyn Hasty (143rd, 30:42.6).

Pentwater brought two boys to the race. Julien Nyberg finished 68th (19:43.7) and James Davis was 136th (22:54.9).

For Shelby, Maya Cornaby topped the girls in 51st place (23:39.5) and Claire Peterson took 92nd (25:40.6). Lindsey Trantham placed 94th (25:49.8) and Hailey Moss was 154th (34:11.9). For the Tigers’ boys, Oliver Squire placed 95th (20:33.1), Ethan Sill was 99th (20:54.7), Isaac Scouten placed 109th (21:30.4) and Tommy Harvell was 142nd (23:03.7).