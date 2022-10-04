Boys Soccer

Hart 2, North Muskegon 5

Hart traveled to North Muskegon to take on the Norsemen on Wednesday, Sept. 28, falling 5-2.

The Pirates fell behind early, as North Muskegon took an early 2-0 lead. One of those goals came when a Norsemen striker found himself in a one-on-one situation with Hart keeper Kyan Clark. Then, a corner kick found its way straight into the net after a Hart defender would miss the opportunity to clear the ball.

Hart was able to find their feet in the first half, pushing the Norsemen into their own territory consistently. After a foul was committed by North Muskegon inside Pirate territory, Tony Rayo hammered the ball deep and as the Norsemen keeper attempted to come forward to claim the ball, a North Muskegon defender deflected the ball into their own goal bringing the score to 2-1.

After a free kick was awarded to the Pirates at midfield, Rayo was able to call his own number and even the score. The Norsemen would score once more before half to bring the score to 3-2.

On the other side of the half, Hart and North Muskegon battled back and forth. The Norsemen were able to hit two more goals near the end to finish with a 5-2 win.

Shelby 4, Orchard View 0

Shelby faced conference opponent Orchard View, coming out with a 4-0 victory in a shutout affair.

The Tigers found the net early on the back of Mason Garcia who received an assist from Alan Arreola. After that, Shelby kept consistent possession of the ball for the remainder of the game.

Shelby’s second goal came from Mauricio Castillo as he made a run and received a setup pass from Alejandro Perez through the Orchard View defense. Garcia found the net once again in the second half on an assist from Carson Claeys.

In the final two minutes of the game Castillo found the net again as Arreola picked up his second assist to bring the final score to 4-0.

Shelby 7, Lakeview 0

Shelby defeated Lakeview in another shoutout performance with the final score reading 7-0. The Tigers’ passing was impressive, setting up great assists as Carson Claeys and Mauricio Castillo each recorded a hat trick with three goals for both. Alan Arreolo also added a goal of his own.

Pentwater 2, Manistee JV 3

Pentwater nearly managed to knock off Manistee’s JV team 3-2, despite being down a few players.

There were some late game dramatics, as the two teams were knotted up at 2-2 in the final minutes of the match. With two seconds left on the clock, Manistee was able to capitalize on a corner kick to end the match.

Jonny Arnouts recorded two goals in the loss and keeper Kaleb Brown hauled in 18 saves in net.

Volleyball

Pentwater 3, Bear Lake 0

The Falcons defeated Bear Lake decisively in three short sets by scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-13.

Leading the way for Pentwater was junior Samantha Schaefer (17 points, 3 aces) and Mackenna Hasil (13 points, 3 aces). Seniors Marissa Sayles (6 points, 3 aces) and Jocelyn Richison (3 points), sophomore Addison Bringedahl (5 points, 2 aces) and freshman Charlie Swanger (4 points, 1 ace) also were key contributors. Belle Powers, Mandi Sayles, Aubrie Adams and Lauren Davis all added a point each.

“The team did a lot more talking today and played well as a team,” Pentwater Head Coach Kelly Pascavis said. “We just continue to come into practice, work hard and set our goals. Having a young team, we just focus on one day at a time and we know not to get ahead of ourselves.”

Shelby 3, Holton 0

Shelby scooped up another conference win over Holton as they continued to battle through the heart of their schedule. The Tigers won in three sets, taking down the Red Devils 25-11, 25-14 and 25-7.

Enjoying their best serving night of the season (97 percent) and hitting .388 as a team, the Tigers rolled to an easy victory. Sophomore Navea Gauthier (31 kills, 19 points, 12 digs, 6 aces, 2 blocks) posted what head coach Tom Weirich called “another banner night.”

Also adding valuable contributions were Audrey Horton (38 assists), Hannah Frees (3 kills), Biloxi Lee (18 points, 5 aces), Gladys Monconda Pineda (16 points, 2 aces) and Morgan Weirich (15 digs).

Pentwater 3, Big Rapids

Crossroads Charter Academy 0

Pentwater defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy in three quick sets, taking down the Cougars by scores of 25-19, 25-14 and 25-18.

Sophomore Addison Bringedahl (12 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig) played well along with Marissa Sayles (98 percent serving accuracy, 8 points, 7 aces, 1 kill). Also adding onto the Falcons’ impressive day were Mackenna Hasil (8 points, 3 aces, 1 kill), Samantha Schaefer (7 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs), Jocelyn Richison (4 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs), Charlie Swanger (4 points, 1 kill, 2 digs, 9 assists), Belle Powers (1 point, 1 assist) and Lauren Davis (1 point).

Shelby 3, Whitehall 0

Shelby took down Whitehall in three sets, defeating the Vikings by scores of 25-21, 28-26 and 25-17.

“Tonight’s matchup was a good test for our team mentally and physically,” Shelby Head Coach Tom Weirich said. “We got behind early in game one and battled back. We carried a good lead into the later stages of game two . . . ended up tied at 24 and finished a very close 28-26 game. In game three we had more control and finished with a decent lead.

“All three games were important to us because it tested their focus and composure in big situations. As it turned out, I like how they handled all three opportunities. There is no substitute for three out of five matches against a good team to get ready for the postseason.”

Top performers for Shelby were Navea Gauthier (70 attacks, 31 kills, 2 blocks), Biloxi Lee (11 attacks, 2 kills, 16 digs), Audrey Horton (35 assists, 17 service points, 2 aces), Morgan Weirich (6 assists, 24 digs), Gladys Moncada Pineda (15 service points, 2 aces) and Claire Gowell (4 blocks).

Shelby hosts Karen Kirk

Memorial Volleyball

Tournament

Shelby hosted the Karen Kirk Memorial Volleyball Tournament, honoring Kirk who started Shelby volleyball in 1976.

“Today we had the privilege of playing in her (Kirk’s) memory,” Shelby Head Coach Tom Weirich said. “The Tigers had a great day of volleyball, going 4-0 on the day and ultimately defending their title to go back-to-back at their home tournament.”

The Tigers started pool play by defeating Holton (25-15, 25-23) and Muskegon (25-10, 25-13) to advance to the semifinals where they faced Hart. Shelby would take down the Pirates in straight sets (25-20, 25-11) to earn their way to the championship round against Ludington, which marked the fourth time the two teams have met this year.

Shelby would down the Orioles in two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-21.

“Today was our day and we brought home the championship and knotted the season series at two matches a piece,” Tom Weirich said. “Like the Whitehall match earlier this week, this was a good test for us as they are big across the net. They create matchup issues in every rotation which puts pressure on our serving to be more on point to keep them out of system. As a team we hit .289 and Navea Gauthier dropped 7 aces on them in two games. Hosting a tournament on homecoming can be a huge distraction, but the team played great ball all week and finished strong over the weekend.”

Shelby was led by Gauthier (50 kills, 15 aces, 3 blocks), Biloxi Lee (11 kills, 3 blocks, 30 digs), Claire Gowell (12 aces), Audrey Horton (66 assists) and Morgan Weirich (7 assists, 48 digs).

Walkerville 3, Big Rapids

Crossroads Charter Academy

The Wildcats took down the Cougars of Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy on Monday, winning three sets by scores of 25-11, 25-22 and 25-17.

Statistical leaders for Walkerville included Noa Aoki (8 aces, 5 kills), Macy Garrett (5 aces, 2 kills) and Sarissa Conkle (5 kills).

Cross Country

Hesperia & Hart at Shepherd Bluejay Invitational

Hart enjoyed a record setting performance at the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational as Clayton Ackley set a new school record with a time of 15:41. The time beat former Pirate runner Alex Enns’ time of 15:52.

Both the boys and girls teams raced in the elite division, reserved for the top schools in the state. Hart’s boys were the top division three team, finishing in sixth out of a field of 30 teams. Clayton Ackley finished in ninth overall, followed by Wyatt Dean (16:19) in 24th place, setting a personal record. Seth Ackley (16:40), Caleb Bitely (17:21), Max Stitt (17:36), Josef Bromley (18:03) and Easton VanderZwaag (18:31) rounded out the Pirates’ top seven.

Hart’s girls stood their ground, finishing in eighth place as a team which, like the boys team, was the best among division three teams. Jessica Jazwinski (17:41) set a personal record as she placed first overall. Not far behind Jazwinski was Alyson Enns (17:49).

Lexi Nienhuis (20:04), Savanna Owens (21:08), Kenai Kokx (21:17), Abigail Pretty (21:29) and Lauren Pretty (21:39) finished in Hart’s top seven finishers as well.

Hesperia was also competing, although they were not in the elite division.

The Panther boys took 20th place as a team out of 21 schools. Hesperia’s top finisher was Stephen Priese (19:21) in 81st place. Andrew Sherburn (19:46), Zack Temple (20:57), Lance Smith (21:38), Jacob Priese (24:01), Matice Nichols (25:28) and Dain Kraus (25:42) followed behind. Hesperia did not race any girls.

Pentwater at Fruitport

Invitational

Pentwater traveled to Fruitport to compete in the Fruitport Invitational on Saturday.

For the Falcons’ boys team, Abie VanDuinen (18:03) led the way with a fifth place finish. Following Abie VanDuinen was Mitchel Daniels (19:07), James Davis (20:39), Wyatt Roberts (20:40) and Logan Fatura (23:47). The boys team placed fifth overall.

Pentwater’s girls team only raced four runners, making them ineligible for a team placement. Anna VanDuinen (23:07) was the girls’ top finisher in tenth place. Abby Hughes (26:01), Lauren Davis (27:47) and Evalena Jeruzal (32:33) finished behind Anna VanDuinen.