Boys Basketball

Shelby 66, Montague 49

Shelby took down a tough non-conference opponent in Montague on Tuesday, coming away with a well-earned 66-49 victory.

“The effort matched the focus and determination tonight. Really proud of the effort for 32 minutes,” Shelby head coach Rick Zoulek said. “Everyone was totally locked in on and off the floor. We were together on both ends and we saw what can happen if you commit to your teammates and play for each other. One of our mottos is to save nothing. Fun to watch the results when they do.”

The Tigers enjoyed a steady offensive output that saw them outscore the Wildcats in each of the game’s four quarters. Their best quarters were the second and third, where they put up 19 and 17 points respectively.

Bishop Lee (22 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists) had the best game for Shelby, recording a double-double. Mason Garcia (15 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals) made his case toward achieving a triple-double, but fell just short of that mark.

Trey Waller (10 points), Carson Claeys (9 points, 3 rebounds) and Phillip Hayes (8 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) were all major contributors to the win as well.

Shelby advanced to 6-9 overall with the win and still sit at 2-5 in the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division.

Bear Lake 43, Walkerville 41

The script seems to read the same unfortunate outcome for Walkerville this season, as they let another halftime lead fade away in a 43-41 loss to Bear Lake.

After racing out to an 18-6 advantage in the first quarter, the Wildcats saw their offense slow to just three additional points in the second quarter. Still, they found themselves leading the Lakers 21-12 at halftime.

From there, the defense just couldn’t adjust to their opponent, allowing Bear Lake to outscore them 17-6 in the third. Though they put up a fight in the fourth quarter, poor ball control and missed opportunities proved to be too much to overcome.

Connor Shafer (14 points) was the Wildcats’ leading scorer with Collin Chase (12 points, 5 steals) and Zeontae De La Paz (10 points, 8 rebounds) also heavily involved.

Walkerville fell to 1-14 overall with the loss and 1-11 in West Michigan D League play.

Pentwater 55, Marion 50

After falling to Marion by 20 points in their first matchup of the season, Pentwater showed determination not to be embarrassed a second time, coming out on top 55-50 in the second round on Wednesday.

“From the tip of the ball the game was about offensive composure, defensive focus, hustle and poise,” Pentwater head coach Ashley Lubera said. “(We) linked all of those traits to score an upset win.”

The Falcons’ charge was led by Mikey Carlson (20 points, 12 rebounds), Jonny Arnouts (17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) and Trey Johnson (7 points, 1 steal) in the first quarter. While the offense was impressive, it was the defensive presence that carried Pentwater to a 20-20 tie at the end of the half.

A barrage of three pointers from Arnouts in the third quarter allowed Pentwater to take a 33-32 lead by the end of the third quarter. With Marion in foul trouble late in the fourth quarter, it was Arnouts again who took control, converting six of his eight free throws to seal the win.

The upset over the No. 3 team in the West Michigan D League (WMD) gives Pentwater a 5-10 overall record and bumps them to 5-6 in the WMD as well.

Pentwater 67, Bear Lake 49

The Falcons made the season series level with their second in-conference opponent in the same week, taking down Bear Lake 67-49 on Friday.

Starting off the night strong, the Falcons scored 10 points in the first quarter, limiting the Lakers to just two of their own. Building off that in the second, Pentwater put up 18, but Bear Lake was able to come close to matching with 16 points scored. That brought the score to 28-18 heading into the lockers.

Will Werkema-Grondsma (13 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks, 3 steals) led the Falcons’ charge, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the first half. Kaleb Brown (10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists) contributed seven in that frame as well.

The second half was more of the same, as Pentwater recorded 25 points compared to Bear Lake’s 13. Defensive stops by the Falcons turned into transition buckets leading into the fourth quarter. Late in the game it was the free throw shooting of Jonny Arnouts (18 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds) and Trey Johnson (13 points, 1 assists) that gave the Falcons the victory.

Pushing their overall record to 7-10 with the win, Penwater now sits at an even 6-6 inside West Michigan D League play.

Girls Basketball

Hart 80, North Muskegon 25

Showing no fatigue in their second game in as many nights, Hart’s girls basketball team rolled to an 80-25 win over conference opponent North Muskegon on Tuesday.

Aspen Boutell (12 points, 7 assists, 5 steals) and Abby Hicks (14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) started the Pirates’ scoring off early with Boutell recording four quick points. Hicks nailed 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter to race her team out to a 25-12 lead.

The second quarter saw the deep ball start to heat up for Hart as Addi Hovey (20 points, 6 steals, 4 assists) and Chloe Coker combine for three made from beyond the arc. By halftime, the Pirates found themselves ahead 46-17.

Hart’s bench was able to get involved in the second half, gaining quality minutes that led them to the 80-25 win. Kelsey Copenhaver (8 points, 4 rebounds) led all scorers in that second half.

The Pirates moved to 15-2 overall with the win, extending their conference record to 9-0 and placing them firmly in the driver’s seat for a conference title.

Shelby 44, Hesperia 20

In a game where every player for Shelby scored, the Tigers walked out of Hesperia with a 44-20 win on Tuesday, their fifth in-conference win of the year.

Hesperia found themselves on top after the first quarter, piecing together a 12-5 lead with Shelby’s offense struggling mightily. The second quarter flipped the script completely as Shelby scored 20 points and held the Panthers off the scoreboard entirely.

A 19-8 scoring advantage for the Tigers in the second half allowed them to put the game away, holding Hesperia scoreless once again in the fourth quarter.

Leading the way for Shelby were Biloxi Lee (11 points, 15 rebounds) and Molli Schultz (12 points). Kendall Zaverl (7 points, 5 rebounds), Brylee Friedman (4 points, 5 rebounds) and Kylie Brown (3 steals) were also key in the victory.

Shelby now stands at 8-10 overall on the year and jumped to 5-4 inside the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division.

Big Rapids Crossroads 42,

Pentwater 33

Pentwater traveled to Big Rapids on Tuesday for a rematch with the in-conference Cougars. In the end, the Falcons ran out of time and were forced to foul in the 42-33 loss.

“Our defense was solid all night long, really flustering CCA (Crossroads Charter Academy) and taking them out of rhythm,” Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said. “We really focused on slowing their transition down, especially Amelia Thompson. I really thought we met most of our goals tonight.”

While Gorton noted there were a few possessions on both sides of the ball that he would’ve liked back, the Falcons played a close game. The difference being some missed shots around the rim and a couple of unforced turnovers.

Mackenna Hasil (5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block) played extremely well despite her limited appearance in the stat sheet. Freshman Aubrie Adams (11 points) led the way in scoring, giving the Falcons a threat from long range.

With the loss, Pentwater fell to 6-11 overall on the year and 5-9 inside the West Michigan D League.

Manistee Catholic Central 45,

Pentwater 25

Taking on the top contender in the West Michigan D League (WMD) as a middle of the pack team is a challenge.Pentwater found that out when they fell to a three-loss Manistee Catholic Central team in a 45-25 affair on Thursday.

The Sabers started the night off strong, enjoying an outpour of scoring from Grace Kidd who knocked down three triples in the first quarter. Kidd and teammate Kaylyn Johnson proved to be too much, combining for 32 of their teams’ 45 points. Each effort by Pentwater to slow down Kidd, led to Johnson stepping up.

“My girls didn’t back down all night. I thought we did well breaking their press, we just weren’t able to turn that into points,” Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said. “Oftentimes, we’d have moved the ball down the floor brilliantly, run a great play but made one costly mistake. That mistake quickly turned into two on the other end and we can’t have that many of those four point swings against a team like that.”

Jocelyn Richison (10 points) led the Falcons’ efforts, showing savvy while driving to the basket and finishing her team’s looks. Apart from her effort, the Falcons struggled offensively, going just 11 of 41 from the field.

The loss dropped the Falcons to 4-10 in the WMD and 6-12 overall.

Holton 44, Shelby 37

The Tigers were unable to hang with West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division opponent Holton in the first half of Friday’s game, losing 44-37.

It was a tale of two halves for the Tigers, who were outscored 21-11 in the first half. A renewed focus pushed Shelby out to 26 points in the second half, but the Red Devils fought back with 23 of their own.

Shelby’s Molli Schultz (12 points, 4 steals) led the way with Kendall Zaverl (9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals) right behind her.

The loss pushed Shelby back to an 8-11 overall record and an even 5-5 record in the WMC Rivers Division.