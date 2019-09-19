Boys Soccer

Hart @

Newaygo PPD

Hart’s scheduled soccer game at Newaygo last Wednesday was postponed due to storms. No reschedule date had been announced at press time.

Shelby @

Ravenna PPD

Shelby’s scheduled soccer game at Ravenna last Wednesday was postponed due to storms. The game will be rescheduled, but a date had not been set at press time.

Newaygo 8,

Pentwater 0

NEWAYGO, Sept. 12 — It was a rough afternoon for Pentwater against Newaygo Thursday, as the Falcons dropped a non-conference game to the Lions, 8-0.

No further information was reported.

Hart 2, Reed City 1

HART, Sept. 12 — Hart edged Reed City Thursday in a non-conference showdown, 2-1. It was the Pirates’ second win this year over the Coyotes.

Tony Rayo and Hart’s exchange student, named Paolo, scored goals for the Pirates in the win.

Shelby 3,

Tri-County 2

SHELBY, Sept. 12 — Shelby fought past Tri-County Thursday evening at Shelby, 3-2.

The Tigers overcame injuries to a couple of key offensive players by playing solid defense against the Vikings. Diego Gonzalez, Layton Jennings and Ville Kantonen each had a goal for Shelby, and Jennings had two assists.

“Brian Garcia played a phenomenal game, for he was able to stop all the dangerous plays and start our offensive plays in a very productive manner, especially during the second half, when we really needed him,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. “Henry Kidder and Luis Garcia also played great on defense.”

North Muskegon 4, Shelby 0

SHELBY, Sept. 16 — Shelby put up a decent fight Monday against West Michigan Conference leader North Muskegon, but the Norsemen were too much for the Tigers in a 4-0 decision.

Shelby allowed two goals to the Norsemen’s Brody Hoffman in defeat.

Volleyball

Hesperia 3,

Lakeview 0

HESPERIA, Sept. 11 — Hesperia continued its early mastery of Central State Activities Association Silver opposition last Wednesday, defeating Lakeview in three straight games, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17.

The Panthers, unbeaten in league action, got seven kills from Rachel Romero and six from Brooke Billings to lead the offense. Romero and Emily Bayle each had five aces at the service line, and Romero picked up a third team-leading stat by posting six digs on defense. Bayle had a pair of blocks, and Kyra Sayer notched 11 assists.

Hart 3, Holton 0

HART, Sept. 12 — Hart downed Holton in a dominating performance Thursday night, 25-7, 25-14, 25-9.

“Everyone played in this all-around team effort win,” Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said.

Finley Kistler started the night with 13 straight service points, a personal best. She ended up with 12 aces for the evening. Lili VanGelderen added six aces.

On offense, Rylee Noggle led with six kills, and Autumn Sharrow and Cassidy Copenhaver each had three. Nicole Rockwell led the defense with 10 digs.

Pentwater 3,

Calvary Christian 0

FRUITPORT, Sept. 13 — Pentwater swept Calvary Christian in a close three-game match Friday night by a score of 25-22, 25-15, 25-23.

Coach Kerry Newberg said the Falcons’ defense was the key to the win, picking up the slack for the offense.

“We had only one ball hit the floor for us,” Newberg said. “We struggled offensively and this kept Fruitport in the match. We made several setting and hitting errors and couldn’t find our groove.”

Mikaylyn Kenney had 18 digs to lead the Falcons, with Jhordan Miller-Rowe adding 17 and Terra Cluchey adding 15. On offense, Miller-Rowe had 11 kills and Cluchey had seven. Kenney had four aces.

“Terra and Jhordan made smart plays using not-ideal sets to come up with kills tonight,” Newberg said. “Mika and Mikaylyn had some nice blocks tonight as well.”

Hesperia 3-2-1, Hart 0-2-2 @ TC Central

Invitational

TRAVERSE CITY, Sept. 14 — Hesperia made its first appearance in the competitive Traverse City Central Invitational and performed well, posting a 3-2-1 record overall and falling to Ludington in the Silver bracket finals.

In pool play, Hesperia had a 1-1-1 record, including a tie against Division 4 #3-ranked Leland, placing it in the Silver bracket. The Panthers defeated Grayling and Glen Lake in bracket play to reach the finals, where they dropped a match to Ludington.

“The Lady Panthers continue to push for greater competition,” Hesperia coach Monica Grimard said. “The Panthers came up short and could not defeat the Orioles, however, we are still happy with the hard work and effort of this team.”

Emily Bayle had a big day for Hesperia (16-6-1), posting 28 kills to lead the offense. She also had 29 digs. Rachel Romero had a team-best 37 digs and added 15 kills. Romero and Delaney Yates each managed 11 aces.

Hart also competed at the Traverse City Central Invitational and posted an 0-2-2 record. The Pirates lost to Traverse City St. Francis and split with Midland and Glen Lake in pool play, before falling to Glen Lake in bracket play..

Pentwater 3,

Marion 2

PENTWATER, Sept. 17 — Pentwater earned another West Michigan D League win Tuesday, fighting off a tough challenge from Marion to win 25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 17-25, 15-11.

Falcons’ coach Kerry Newberg said the five-game win marked the first time in five years that Pentwater had lost so much as a game of a match to a WMD foe.

“Marion played a great match tonight,” Newberg said. “They put up big blocks and played great defense against us. We just have more players they didn’t have an answer to and played more consistently.”

Terra Cluchey had a big serving night, posting eight aces, including five in the fifth game. She also had 15 kills. Jhordan Miller-Rowe added 14. Miller-Rowe had 18 digs, and Cluchey added 17. Makaylah Cornelisse had 25 assists.

“I was happy how the kids persevered tonight,” Newberg said. “It was a great night of volleyball with some outstanding volleys.”

Oakridge 3, Hart 0

HART, Sept. 17 — Hart lost a close West Michigan Conference match to Oakridge in three games Tuesday, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23.

“The Pirates fought hard,” coach Amanda VanSickle said.

Lili VanGelderen led the Hart offense with six kills, while Nicole Rockwell piled up 21 digs for the defense. Morgan Rought chipped in nine assists.

North Muskegon 3, Shelby 1

MUSKEGON, Sept. 17 — Shelby played a solid match Tuesday against defending West Michigan Conference champion North Muskegon, but the Tigers came out on the short end in four games, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15.

Still, with a young and growing team, coach Tom Weirich was pleased with his Tigers’ effort.

“Taking game one was pretty big for us just to get things rolling,” Weirich said. “They have a lot of seniors on the team, which tells me they were a part of that championship team last year. They have a kid that can put the ball away and a solid middle who gave us fits all night.”

Kendall Zoulek had 13 kills to pace Shelby, and also picked up 17 digs. Morgan Weirich led the defense with 19 digs. Sharon Josephson chipped in 12 kills, and Lauren Dean had 18 assists.

Cross Country

Bear Lake Jamboree PPD

Last Wednesday’s scheduled Bear Lake jamboree to open West Michigan D League action was postponed. No reschedule date had been announced at press time.

Hart, Hesperia race @ MSU Invitational

EAST LANSING, Sept. 13 — Hart’s girls cross-country team took on the best Friday at the Michigan State Invitational, entering in the Elite division race that featured some of the best teams in the region across all divisions, including teams from Ohio. The Pirate girls finished in 24th place of 38 teams. The Hart boys also performed strongly, taking second in the White division.

The Pirates were again without top runner Savannah Ackley due to injury. That left Lynae Ackley to lead the way, and she placed 60th in the race with a time of 20:05.8. MacKenzie Stitt placed 117th (21:00.7), closely followed by Audrey Enns in 120th (21:03.5). Brenna Aerts finished in 152nd place (21:34.3), and Lauren VanderLaan rounded out the scoring in 205th place (22:20.1).

“The season is just underway and this group needs to find that recipe that can get them to the state finals,” Hart coach Terry Tatro said.

The Hart boys competed in the White division, consisting of mid-sized schools, and finished second to Hanover-Horton. Alex Enns paced the Pirates with a fifth-place finish, earning a time of 17:18.1. Hunter Tubbs added a 24th-place finish, coming in with a time of 18:15.9. Clayton Ackley and Spencer VanderZwaag finished back-to-back in 36th (18:36.5) and 37th (18:38.7) respectively. Michael Tubbs was Hart’s fifth scorer, in 46th place (19:09.7).

Hesperia’s teams also competed in the race. The boys finished in 31st place in the White division, led by Chris Stapel’s 97th-place finish. His time was 20:15.5. Phillipp Tillmanns was the Panthers’ second finisher, coming in 166th place (21:53.8). Also scoring were Mack Baird (178th, 22:10.5), Conner Califf (219th, 23:42.7) and Jake Smith (223rd, 23:54.5).

The Panther girls couldn’t score, but they too competed in the White division. Becci Castillo placed 63rd to lead the group (22:56.5). Other finishers were Sydney Hasted (206th, 27:42.2), Taylor Stapel (223rd, 28:34.4) and Kaylyn Hasty (255th, 31:39.0).

Shelby teams 4th @ West Shore Invite

SCOTTVILLE, Sept. 14 — Shelby’s teams each took fourth in the large-school division at Saturday’s West Shore Invitational. Pentwater’s boys could not score, but they competed in the small-school division.

Lauren Brown led the Tiger girls, coming in ninth place in the girls’ race with a time of 23:54.5. Alice Josephson took 11th place in a time of 23:56.4, and Claire Peterson finished 26th (26:23.0). Lindsey Harvell (34th, 29:17.6) and Hailey Moss (42nd, 34:57.2) also scored for Shelby.

For the boys, Ethan Sill and Oliver Squire finished consecutively to lead the team, with Sill in 18th place (21:27.1) and Squire in 19th (21:29.3). Isaac Scouten placed 28th (22:20.0). Tommy Harvell (40th, 24:52.2) and Jack Southey (41st, 25:43.4) rounded out the scoring.

Julien Nyberg led the Falcon boys, placing 25th with a time of 22:09.1. Seth Davila took 32nd (23:47.5) and Shane Roberts took 38th (27:59.3).

Hart teams win Montague Jamboree

MONTAGUE, Sept. 17 —Hart’s cross-country teams began defense of their West Michigan Conference titles in fine fashion Tuesday, each taking first place at the Montague jamboree. The Shelby girls’ team finished fourth, and the Tiger boys placed seventh.

Pirate runners won both races. Lynae Ackley took first place in the girls’ race with a time of 19:35.2, winning the race by 28 seconds, and Alex Enns won the boys’ race in a time of 16:54.6. Enns won by 26 seconds.

Ackley was the first of four top-10 finishers for Hart. Audrey Enns placed second behind her cousin, earning a time of 20:03.6, and Brenna Aerts placed fourth in a time of 20:34.1. MacKenzie Stitt was the fourth P:irate to finish, coming in seventh (21:05.2). Layla Creed rounded out the scoring for Hart, placing 13th (22:02.1).

The Hart boys also had four top-10 finishers. Hunter Tubbs, Spencer VanderZwaag and Clayton Ackley finished consecurively, placing fifth rhrough seventh. Their times were 17:37.0, 17:44.2 and 18:01.4. Michael Tubbs also reached the top 10 with a time of 18:14.1, good for ninth. Seth Ackley was Hart’s fifth scorer, placing 11th (18:38.0).

Shelby’s girls finished fourth via the tiebreaker over North Muskegon. Lauren Brown was the top Tigers’ finisher, in 18th place (22:49.5). Alice Josephson wasn’t far behind, in 20th place (22:50.8). Maya Cornaby placed 27th (24:16.96). Rounding out the scoring were Claire Peterson (42nd, 25:34.1) and Lindsey Trantham (53rd, 27:14.2). Lindsey Harvell secured the Tigers’ fourth-place finish by taking 65th, ahead of the Norse’s sixth finisher.

Ethan Sill led Shelby’s boys, coming in 40th place with a time of 20:58.6. Isaac Scouten was right behind him in 41st (21:09.6). Also scoring were Tommy Harvell (59th, 23:32.3), Jack Southey (65th, 24:24.7) and Blake Eitniear (76th, 35:01.2).

Hesperia’s Castillo finishes 4th @

Lakeview Jamboree

LAKEVIEW, Sept. 17 —Hesperia’s Becci Castillo earned the Panthers’ top individual finish Tuesday at the Lakeview jamboree, coming in fourth place.

Castillo earned a time of 22:49.5. Although her team could not score, with only four finishers, she had an impressive run.

Also finishing for the Panther girls were Sydney Hasted (22nd, 28:08.7), Taylor Stapel (24th, 28:39.3) and Kaylyn Hasty (29th, 31:43.6).

Chris Stapel paced the Panthers’ boys, who finished in fourth as a team, by coming in sixth place. His time was 19:37.98.

Phillipp Tillmanns took 22nd with a time of 21:36.7, and Mack Baird was 24th in a time of 21:55.8. Also scoring were Jake Smith (33rd, 22:54.4) and Gabriel Brasser (34th, 22:55.7).