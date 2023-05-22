BRETHREN — Imagine this.
The regional track meet is just six days away. As a travel basketball player, and a key member of the Pentwater boys squad, you figure to relax with some hoops.
Unfortunately, what was going to be just a little fun with some friends turned ugly for Will Werkema-Grondsma on Monday afternoon when he turned his ankle.
Naturally, track coach Erika Fatura was concerned that he might not be able to compete Saturday in Brethren, which would trim the Falcons boys team to just eight athletes.
As it turned out, Werkema-Grondsma did compete and pleasantly surprised Fatura by winning the long jump with a personal best leap of 18 feet, 11 3/4 inches.
“He (Werkema-Grondsma) wasn’t competing that much this season because he had to kind of go back and forth to travel ball,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. “He had a terrible ankle injury on Monday, and so I just put him in the long jump.
“He was really looking to qualify in the high jump. That morning I asked him if he wanted me to scratch him in the long jump so he could save himself.
“Well, he said he would give it a shot. So he ends up being a regional champion. He only long jumped at one other meet. I thought, ‘Well, that worked.’”
The nine-man Falcons boys squad finished second overall beyond regional champion Wyoming Potter’s House, which came in with a roster of 35 athletes. They move up to Division 3 next year.
Kaleb Brown, a sophomore, also brought home a regional title, winning a close race in the 400-meter dash where he clocked a 53.66 time.
Werkema-Grondsma missed qualifying in the high jump, tying for second because he had one more miss at a lower height. His 5-foot-9 jump was a personal record, though.
“It was a great meet, especially for my boys team,” Fatura said. “We were not expecting to come in second overall in the region.
“Potter’s House is a much bigger school. They have 35 on their roster, so quite a difference in size. It just speaks volumes to the talent of the boys we do have on the team.
“They worked really hard, and for the most part we all hit our goals (Saturday). We had a few disappointments along the way of people who just missed out, but we were happy to qualify six athletes in seven events.”
Emily Schwarz, a junior, missed a regional title by just two inches, going out at 4-foot-8 in the high jump and will compete at state for the girls. Wyoming Potter’s House sophomore Sohanny Gonzalez-Castillo was first at 4-feet 10.
In all, the Falcons had six athletes qualify for state in seven events. Also qualifying for state were junior Abe VanDuinen in the 800 meters (third in 2:04.62), the 1600 (fourth 4:40.82) and he’s part of the 1600 relay as are seniors Eli Powers and Lane Rood.
Pentwater junior Mackenna Hasil came into the meet confident of her chances to make state in the shot put, but had a bad day and finished third. She did qualify for the upcoming All-Star Meet in the shot and discus.
“Sometimes as a junior it makes you a little hungrier for that opportunity,” said Fatura. “I think sometimes that setback can turn into a positive, especially when they have another shot at it.
“One of my sophomores who never earned a medal before was in the 800 relay I just kind of put together, and earned a medal. It’s just those little moments. You have to remember the bigger picture.”
Hesperia’s boys team scored 15.5 points, and junior Bryce Billings qualified for state in the long jump.