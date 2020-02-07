MARION — Walkerville's West Michigan D League lead took a hit Tuesday, as the Wildcats fell at Marion in a low-scoring game, 29-23.

Despite the loss, the Wildcats maintained a slight edge in the WMD race at 8-2 (12-2 overall).

"We ran into a very hot team in Marion on Tuesday night and couldn't get anything going on defense," Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said. "They basically did what they wanted to against us and we had no answer for them. They played a good game and we didn't have any fight in us."

Zamorah De La Paz led Walkerville with eight points. Grace Chase added six.