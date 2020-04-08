The West Michigan D League announced their all-conference basketball teams last week, after the originally scheduled league meeting was postponed in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WMD co-champion Pentwater Falcons placed two players onto the boys basketball first team, senior Gannon McDonough and junior Khole Hofmann.

The duo led the Falcons statistically in many games this season, with Hofmann handling things in the paint and McDonough doing good work on the perimeter. Hofmann averaged a double-double for the season, with 14 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. He also blocked 3.3 shots per game and stole the ball three times per game. McDonough added 11 points and 5.7 boards per game.

On the second team, their Falcon teammate Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr received mention. The sophomore guard was the #2 scorer on the team, with 12.1 points per game, and was third on the team in field goal percentage, hitting 47 percent of his attempts. Walkerville senior Shane Achterhof also made the second team, leading the Wildcats with 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Achterhof shot an impressive 40 percent from three-point range.

Local honorable mention players in the WMD were Blake Bringedahl of Pentwater and Alex Sheehy of Walkerville. Bringedahl averaged 7.3 points per game and shot 55 percent from the floor, and Sheehy averaged 8.6 points per game.

In the girls’ WMD, Walkerville had two first-teamers thanks to its own conference championship. Mykaela Berumen and Zamora De La Paz each secured the honors.

Berumen’s honor was obvious, as she was one of the very top players in the league and the primary ballhandler for the Wildcats. She led the WMD in most key statistics, scoring over 300 points and grabbing over 200 rebounds for the season.

"She was our captain for the season and was dominating all season," Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said. "She had probably one of the most dominating seasons I've ever witnessed as a head coach."

De La Paz provided great athleticism and defense and was also capable of her own big scoring nights on occasion. She scored 167 points and grabbed 166 rebounds for the season.

"Zamora is the most athletic player we have had at Walkerville and started playing like it really quickly," Pascavis said. "She scores points in bunches and is tough to stop in the open court."

Also on the first team was senior guard Terra Cluchey of Pentwater. Cluchey did a little of everything for the Falcons and was the on and off-court leader of the team, steadily scoring in double digits most games.

Mercedes Masta of Walkerville and Jhordan Miller-Rowe of Pentwater picked up second team honors in the WMD. Masta was a reliable third scoring option and great defender for Walkerville, playing well despite injuries. Miller-Rowe was the Falcons’ leading inside presence, playing through her own nagging ankle issue and still putting up solid numbers.

Honorable mention players included Pentwater’s Mikaylyn Kenney, who was lost to injury late in the season but was one of the Falcons’ most important players, and Julie Sheehy of Walkerville, whose on-ball defense matched her with the opponent’s top scorer every night.

"She is really my most improved player throughout the year and saved us in games with her improved offensive performance," Pascavis said.