Friday night racing at Winston Speedway has gone on all summer, and last week was no exception.
Winners of races Friday included Rusty Schlenk (UMP Super Late Model), Mitchell Hunt (IMCA Modified), Cory Ausra (Pro-Late Model), Derek Poland (Street Stock), Ryan Hamm (Cyber Stock), Chase Willard (Warrior), Dallyn Ellis and Riley Jones (Mini Wedge 10-14) and Blake Passage (Mini Wedge 6-9).
Another race night is scheduled for this Friday, led by the IMCA Modified class. (Racing will continue each Friday through Labor Day weekend.) There will be a full show with each of the other classes that raced last Friday again taking the track. Cash prizes will be handed out for each victory.
Admission to the races is $12 for general admission, $11 for kids ages 6 to 11 or for seniors. Kids five and under get in for free. Pit passes are $30 each.