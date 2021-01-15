The long-awaited West Michigan Conference expansion is now one step closer to being official, as the league invited six schools to join Friday.
The invitations, first reported by Scott DeCamp of the Muskegon Chronicle, went out to each of the six public schools that applied to the conference: Hesperia, Holton and Fremont from the Central State Activities Association, and Ludington, Manistee and Orchard View from the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.
Muskegon Catholic and Western Michigan Christian had also applied out of the Lakes 8, but did not receive invitations, as their sports offerings and school sizes did not line up with what the WMC was looking for, said Whitehall athletic director Greg Russell.
Russell added that he believes all six invited schools will accept the invitation to the WMC. The process now moves to the WMC superintendents, and final approval could be given as soon as next month, Russell said.
"We're really excited," Russell said. "I think it's going to be fun. It's a new chapter to the WMC. It's been around a lot of years and been really stable...It'll be interesting and it'll be fun. It'll be exciting and maybe create some new rivalries."
If completed, the move would create a 14-school conference that would be divided into two seven-team divisions by enrollment. The initial alignment - which could be changed, if necessary, every two years - would see Whitehall and Montague join with fellow Class B schools Ludington, Manistee, Orchard View, Fremont and Oakridge in the large-school division. Hart and Shelby would play with other class C schools Hesperia, Holton, North Muskegon, Ravenna and Mason County Central in the small-school division. Middle school divisions would be arranged geographically.