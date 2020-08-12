The West Michigan Conference expansion plan moved forward in late June with the arrival of eight applications prior to the June 26 deadline — one of them being from Oceana County’s own Hesperia High School.
A Muskegon Chronicle report pegged seven other schools as having applied besides the Panthers. Hesperia’s Central State Activities Association league mates Fremont and Holton also applied, along with nearly the entire Lakes 8 Activities Conference — Ludington, Manistee, Muskegon Catholic, Orchard View and Western Michigan Christian. Muskegon Heights was the only Lakes 8 school not to apply.
Four of the eight applicants are Class B schools: Ludington, Manistee, Fremont and Orchard View. Hesperia, Holton and Western Michigan Christian are in Class C, and Muskegon Catholic is in Class D.
The mix is more or less what the WMC had hoped for when it put out the call for interest back in December. The league hoped to add enough schools to split its conference into two tiers, providing competitive equity for the smaller schools and a better strength of schedule for the larger ones.
Long discussed, expansion now seems far more likely than not.
“It looks like it’s going to happen in some way, shape, or form,” Hesperia athletic director Jeff Knapp said. “We still don’t know who all is going to get an invite, or what the new league is going to look like. I’ve heard some chatter about some schools getting in or not getting in, even among the applicants. Once we see what the final draft looks like, we’d make a decision, yea or nay, on what that is.”
Hesperia’s application, Knapp said, was a defensive move. Since the Panthers knew other CSAA schools would be applying, Hesperia wanted options.
Knapp said if the school had its way, the CSAA would expand and Hesperia, entering its 13th school year as a league member, would stay where it is. However, the Silver division did not receive any applications, he said. Belding, currently an O-K Conference school, and Ludington applied to the larger-enrollment CSAA Gold, but with no one in the Gold interested in moving to the six-school Silver, the Panthers were in danger of being left out in the cold if Holton or others jumped.
“Obviously that would make our league less attractive if it were even smaller than a six-team league,” Knapp said.
While Hesperia is in a position where it might essentially be forced to make a move by the raiding of the CSAA Silver, Knapp said the Gold might not see any change in membership, which could in turn lead to Fremont staying put.
“I think Fremont is content, and they applied so they could have options if there was any movement,” Knapp said. “I feel like there will be no movement whatsoever in the Gold, anyone coming in or leaving. I think that would make a school like Fremont, maybe, withdraw their application.”
Still, while Hesperia would prefer a more robust CSAA, Knapp looks at the WMC as a strong option. Travel would, at worst, be a neutral issue for the Panthers. With Holton potentially moving too, Hesperia would retain its biggest rivalry and gain natural in-conference rivalries with Shelby and Hart as well. The benefits seem clear, and the Panthers are cautiously optimistic.
“I’m trying to temper my enthusiasm until I see what it exactly is,” Knapp said. “If it turns out to be either a 7 or 8-team league, that would help with things like scheduling. We wouldn’t have that awkward non-conference (football) game in week two and week eight.
“In a perfect world, we’d stay where we’re at and a couple of schools would look to join the CSAA. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened...We’re just kind of keeping our fingers crossed. A lot of it is relationship-based, and we enjoy where we’re at and the folks we compete against.”
While Hesperia looks at a potential new WMC, Hart looks too — and considering the Pirates basically set this all in motion with its brief 2016 flirtation with the CSAA, followed by a public vow to push for expansion, they like what they’re seeing.
“Even before I was involved as athletic director, from talking with (Superintendent Mark) Platt, this was always the best-case scenario, to expand the WMC and get two divisions,” Hart athletic director Tim Hertzler said. “We’re excited for the possibility of that coming true. There’s been a few ups and downs. There were a few times where we didn’t think it was going to happen.
“We’re excited about where we’re at in expanson right now. We’re looking forward to seeing it happen.”
From here, Hertzler said, expansion is a three-step process. The applying schools will be audited, which means the current WMC schools will visit and take stock of the available facilities and sports offerings. Because most of the applying schools have regularly faced at least a few of the WMC member schools, that step, which is slated to take place within the next several weeks, should be fairly simple.
“Most of the schools that have applied, we’re familiar with,” Hertzler said. “We have a good feel for each of the schools that applied.”
From there, WMC athletic directors will make a recommendation to their principals and superintendents, and the school boards will make a final decision.
Once that’s determined, the discussion of how to tier the leagues will take place. Should all eight applicants join the WMC, the divisional split among the 16 would largely be self-evident. Seven of the schools in the new league would be in Class B, and Western Michigan Christian, which has the sports offerings of a larger school, has lobbied to be the eighth school in the big division, which would leave the other eight (Hart and Shelby included) in the small division. The smaller-school tier of this version of the WMC would likely have fewer sports offerings than the large-school tier. Tennis, bowling and girls golf are three examples of sports that are offered by the schools who would be part of the large-school tier but not the ones in the small-school tier.
(WMC does not play football, instead participating in a co-op with Muskegon Catholic. It’s unclear whether this would put Catholic’s football team in the larger tier or the smaller one.)
The new alignment would likely take effect for the 2022-23 academic year; some schools would like it to kick in for 2021-22, but that seems unlikely given the time frame the WMC is now working within.
Hertzler said he’s hopeful the WMC can complete the three-step process by the end of this calendar year, despite potential difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant effect on area schools.
“I think there’s a good chance we get through the process in the next six months,” Hertzler said. “That’s getting everything approved and all the schools in place.”