The West Michigan Conference's schools will all cancel their week nine football games and play their week three opponents that week instead, Whitehall athletic director Greg Russell said Friday afternoon.
It's part of a league-wide prioritization of conference contests amidst a shortened fall sports season after the MHSAA announced Thursday that fall sports can take place throughout the state, following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's revised executive order permitting competition to occur.
Russell said he expects other leagues in the area to similarly prioritize their league games throughout fall sports.
The four WMC games that will now take place in week nine are: Whitehall @ Oakridge; Ravenna @ Shelby; Mason Co. Central @ Hart; and North Muskegon @ Montague. The scheduled week two matchups will not take place, but Russell said the WMC wanted to make sure as many league contests occurred as possible.