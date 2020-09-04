The Pentwater cross-country team will be as young as ever this year, with eight of the 12 varsity runners to start the season being freshmen. However, the Falcon runners have been with the program since middle school, so they'll know what to expect.
There's a gaping hole in the lineup left by departed alum Julien Nyberg, who qualified for state last season and was a team leader. Coach Erika Fatura said she hopes Nyberg's example leads to success for her younger runners.
Senior Jordan Bales joins the Falcons this year for his first varsity season. In the past he had played soccer in the fall, but he has impressive running bona fides as he ran in the state track meet in the 400-meter relay in 2019. James Davis and Shane Roberts are the other non-freshman boys on the team; Davis is a sophomre and Roberts a junior. Freshman Abie VanDuinen was the Falcons' top finisher in the season-opening Benzie Central meet, and like teammates Christian Wright and Emily Schwarz does have some varsity experience from running meets late last season as an eighth-grader.
"For the rest of the team I see an opportunity for a lot of growth throughout the season," Fatura said. "Jumping from a 3K to a 5K is something we are working hard at. My team has an awesome work ethic and also knows how to make things fun, so it’s a great combination."
The Falcons have eight boys and four girls on the team, so they'll be able to score in boys' meets, but Fatura continues to push the idea of growth throughout the season, hoping her athletes will lower their times in each successive meet.
"One of the things I love most about the sport of cross country is the opportunity to celebrate improvements and have data to back it up," Fatura said.
That positive mindset is especially important this year, said the coach, because of everything surrounding COVID-19.
"Throughout all of this, we just need to keep a positive mindset, assume positive intentions and do the best we can given the parameters set for us," Fatura said. "I think it is also important to keep the focus on the kids and connect to their emotional health needs...I know there will be a lot that is different, but it is a bit of a bonding experience to go through it all together as a team."
In the West Michigan D League, Fatura expects Mason County Eastern to be among the front-runners, and added that with the uncertain climate surrounding contact sports, she expects some new faces in cross-country this year.
The Falcons' showcase meet is its home invitational at Golden Sands Golf Course. Fatura said the program is excited to show off the course, some of which takes place on a jeeping course. The invitational will be bigger than originally anticipated because the Portage Invitational, among the biggest meets in the state, was canceled due to COVID-19. Several schools that were set to compete there will come to Pentwater instead.
"I think it will be a great meet and I am just keeping my fingers crossed we are able to run it," Fatura said.